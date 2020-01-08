WILLIAMSBURG — Suds to suds.
When Brent Faber leased space formerly occupied by a laundromat, he was hoping one of the machines was left behind so he could turn it into a table. Faber instead will need to settle for drinkable suds.
Faber and partners Pat and Katie Gibson are bringing the Stone Hound Brewing Company to 3593 Bunker Hill Road. The trio has been working to renovate the nearly 3,400-square-foot space.
“We’re really hoping for April,” Faber said Monday. “The big deadline is Memorial Day. We want to be open by then.”
It’s a blank canvas inside the building adjacent to the Ace Hardware in Acme and just across the parking lot from the Acme Post Office.
“All the (washing) machines were out,” Faber said. “We’re starting fresh.”
A 10-barrel system from American Beer Equipment and a grain room is planned for the northern wall of the building. There will be a large cooler with six 10-barrel serving tanks behind a long bar expected to accommodate a dozen seats.
Faber said he plans to open Stone Hound Brewing with six different beers and a cider. He and his partners will “work our way up to 10-12” different beers, he said.
Several long beer-garden tables are planned perpendicular to windows that offer a view of East Grand Traverse Bay. Faber said the tables are designed “so everyone can see the water.”
He said a kitchen also is planned that will offer “a twist on burritos, tacos and nachos.”
Stone House Brewing Company will bring in a head brewer to run that side of the new business. Faber comes to the new venture after working for nearly eight years at The Filling Station as a bartender and assistant bar manager, he said.
“The Filling Station was great,” Faber said. “Being there from the beginning, I really learned a lot. It was time to try my own things out.”
Faber said Acme Township is a ready to be home to a brewery.
Bravo Zulu Brewing operated near the intersection of M-72 and U.S. Highway 31 North for about three years before closing four years ago.
“I think Acme is ready for another place to hang out,” Faber said.
Faber said the location of Stone Hound is perfect because of its proximity to the TART Trail, the VASA Pathway Trailhead and the stoplight at the end of Bunker Hill Road, which allows easy left-hand turns. Faber said he’s an avid cyclist and enjoys cross-country skiing.
“I kept saying this building would be a great place to stop and have a beer,” he said.
Faber said Stone Hound plans to tap into the local biking community.
“I’m really pumped to tie in with those folks,” he said.
One of Faber’s other interests led to the name of the brewery.
He said the area’s emphasis on Petoskey stones led to a tweak of the title concept.
“Instead of Rock Hound, we went to Stone Hound,” Faber said.
Faber said plans are to employ about a dozen people at the business.
He said a web site should be up in a few weeks and memberships will start being sold at that time.
