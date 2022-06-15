TRAVERSE CITY — A small northern Michigan delivery company did exactly that recently.
Broc Crandall, of Traverse City, won the monthly TCNewTech Pitch Night event at the City Opera House on June 7. Crandall’s company, Stocked, works mostly with other small businesses in the area to deliver goods ordered at www.stocked-up.com.
Stocked began its website development a year-and-a-half ago and officially launched in June 2021 as a “custom multi-vendor grocery delivery platform,” but has since expanded into other industries, according to a release. The company began in Crandall’s basement and now has a small office in Traverse City.
Crandall said Stocked will deliver anything from local candles to charcuterie boards and baked goods.
“It’s not just groceries,” said Crandall, whose business began with a focus on stocking up Airbnb and other short-term vacation guests.
Stocked consists of Crandall and business partner Zach Hite, his former roommate at Northwood University. Crandall said he had the vision for Stocked and handles the deliveries in the company van, while Hite provided most of the technology behind the company.
It works with Tom’s Food Market and also shops at big-box stores like Meijer and Costco.
Stocked also works with specialty stores like Benjamin Twiggs, Babes Love Cheese, Aunt Snacks Bakery, Stone House Bread, Great Lakes Chocolate & Dessert Company, Grand Traverse Sauce Company, Back Country North, Northwood Blooms and Traverse City Candle Co. Crandall said he recently partnered with Up North Heritage Farm for a few offerings, which he would love to expand.
Customers can also order supplies for Project Feed the Kids, which Stocked delivers to J&S Hamburg South for assembly.
“We’re looking to help local small businesses get access to delivery services and the exposure that comes through those services,” Crandall said.
It also has a business-to-business delivery, such as taking a pallet of goods off a semi-truck and getting it to Barb’s Bakery in Northport.
The Pitch Night audience gave Stocked almost 80 percent of the vote, earning the company the $500 cash prize.
“It was a tremendous experience,” Crandall said. “I recommend it to people trying to get their name out there and looking for some help.”
Other pitches included:
- Troy Morris for Kall Inc., which “is actively developing technology to convert space debris into revenue ‘by the ton,’” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Theresa Irving for Duneberry Farms, a multi-use property in Crystal Lake. Irving seeks to “develop tech that would capture photos and videos of people as they play disc golf on their future 18-basket course.”
- Bryan Lendzion for Subleasify, “a platform which would take the guesswork out of subletting your rental.”
- Beau Parmenter for Text to Tune, which centers on putting information a person is trying to learn to music to speed up the process and improve retention.
The June 7 event was also the first as event director for Christopher Nesbit. He took over after former TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko decided to move on “to new endeavors,” according to a release.
The next TCNewTech event is scheduled for July 5. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m. with the competition starting at 6 p.m.
