TRAVERSE CITY — State Savings Bank has opened a full-service office in downtown Traverse City.
Located at 414 E. Front St., the new office is adjacent to the Loan Center that State Savings Bank has operated since 2014. According to a release, the new office will offer "personal and business banking, mortgage and consumer lending and business cash management."
The new office is led by Brenda Majestic, who joined the business as bank manager. Majestic has more than 16 years of banking experience in both management and operations.
A graduate of Leadership Grand Traverse, Majestic is an active community volunteer.
Joining Majestic in the new full-service branch are Customer Relationship Managers Cyndi Lake and Jeffrey Rivera. Lake has more than 15 years of banking experience while Rivera served as a relationship banker at another financial institution.
The full-service office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office number is (231) 486-6550.
Established in 1901 in Frankfort, State Savings Bank has offices in Traverse City, Frankfort, Empire, Beulah, Benzonia and Gaylord. State Savings Bank also has a loan center in Houghton Lake.
More information on State Savings Bank is available at www.ssbankmi.org or by email at online@ssbankmi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.