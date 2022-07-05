DEARBORN — For a third consecutive week, gasoline prices in Michigan are on the decline.
State motorists were paying an average of $4.94 a gallon for regular unleaded on Monday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Normally released on Monday mornings, the report was delayed a day by the Fourth of July holiday.
The state average of $4.95 reported on Sunday was down 11 cents from the $5.06 average motorists paid on June 27. The June 27 price was also down 11 cents from the $5.17 average posted on June 20 in Michigan.
Even with the decline on Monday, drivers in Michigan are paying 8 cents more than they did at this time in June and $1.74 more than they did in July 2021.
The average fill-up of a 15-gallon tank of gasoline is costing Michigan motorists $74.
Michigan's average is still above the national average of $4.81, which is 9 cents less than it was the week before. The national average is down a penny from this time last month, but well above the $3.13 average from July 2021.
The Energy Information Administration released two weeks of data on Monday which showed gasoline demand decreased each of the last two weeks.
Gasoline demand is 8.93 million barrels per day. Last year's rate at the end of June was 9.11 million barrels per day. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased 2.6 million barrels to 221.6 million.
"These supply/demand dynamics and decreasing oil prices have pushed pump prices lower," the release states. "As these trends continue, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump."
Traverse City again found itself among the three least expensive gas-price averages in the state, but it did slide to the back of the list.
Benton Harbor has the least expensive gas-price average in Michigan at $4.80. Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland reported an average of $4.84 with Traverse City at $4.86.
The most expensive averages in Michigan were reported in Ann Arbor ($5.07), metro Detroit ($5.04) and Marquette ($5.03).
Daily state and national gas-price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
