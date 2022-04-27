TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone from a cicerone to those who prefer commercial beer will likely find something to please the palate in Traverse City on the first Saturday in May.
Originally scheduled to make its debut in May 2020, and then in 2021, the third attempt for the Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival is on the calendar for May 7 from 1-6 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium, 333 Stadium Drive (U.S. 31 South).
COVID-19 canceled the first two tries, but MBG Executive Director Scott Graham said the “third annual inaugural” event is ready.
The festival touts 98 breweries offering 436 unique beers in 76 different styles.
Of the nearly 100 breweries scheduled for the event, 21 are from the northern Lower Peninsula.
Of those 21, eight call Traverse City home: Brewery Terra Firma, Earthen Ales, Fresh Coast Beer Works, MiddleCoast Brewing, North Peak Brewing, Rare Bird Brewpub, Right Brain Brewery and Silver Spruce Brewing.
“It’s very well represented,” Graham said.
Also representing the region: Bellaire’s Short’s Brewing; Beulah’s Brose Brewing and Five Shores Brewing; Boyne City’s Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen; Cheboygan’s Cheboygan Brewing; Frankfort’s Stormcloud Brewing; Gaylord’s Big Buck Brewery and Snowbelt Brewing; Mackinaw City’s Dixie Saloon Brewery; Manistee’s North Channel Brewing; Petoskey’s Beards Brewery and Petoskey Brewing; and Suttons Bay’s Hop Lot Brewing.
“There are certainly breweries from all throughout northern Michigan as well as the rest of the state,” Graham said.
Tickets are on sale online at MiBeer.com and are $50 per person in advance, plus service fees.
MBG Enthusiast Members — memberships are available for $35 a year — are allowed entrance to MBG festivals an hour before the general public.
Designated driver tickets are $10 for those age 21 and over who wish to attend the festival, but not drink.
Tickets are $60 per person the day of the event.
Graham said ticket sales have gone well and will likely be available at the gate. But he encouraged those interested to purchase in advance.
“We’re still pushing on ticket sales,” he said. “We’re certainly not sold out.
The ticket will give festival-goers 15 tokens, which are good for 15 3-ounce samples. Additional tokens can be purchased on site for 50 cents apiece.
Admission is for those at least 21 years old and a valid identification is required.
The outside festival will feature food concessions run by the Pit Spitters, live music and free parking.
“We are excited to finally bring this festival to Traverse City, after two years of cancellations,” Graham said in a release. “This is a big year for the Guild as it is our 25th anniversary of our non-profit trade association. We can’t wait to celebrate with people in Traverse City and throughout the year at our other festivals and special events.”
The festival is followed by other events which run into 2023, including:
- Summer Beer Festival – July 22-23 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. General admission tickets are on sale April 28 at 10 a.m.
- U.P. Fall Beer Festival – Sept. 10 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. General admission tickets go on sale on June 30 at 10 a.m.
- Detroit Fall Beer Festival – Oct. 22 at Eastern Market in Detroit. General admission tickets go on sale on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
- Michigan Winter Beer Festival – Feb. 25, 2023, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. General admission tickets go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.
For more information on each festival, visit MiBeer.com/events.
