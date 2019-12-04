MANISTEE — Spark Manistee named five entrepreneurs as finalists in the second annual business competition to encourage and incentivize entrepreneurs to open or grow their business in downtown Manistee.
Administered by the Manistee Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Little River Casino Resort and West Shore Bank, the competition awards one winner $5,000 in cash, a $5,000 low-interest business loan, and in-kind professional business services.
Each of the five finalists will deliver a five-minute presentation to a panel of judges in front of a live public audience in the final round of the competition on Jan. 25. The event is scheduled 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee.
The five finalists are:
- Kenneth E Urban, Maker’s Mercantile — Retail operation specializing in both standardized and customizable goods designed for home décor, gifts or souvenirs.
- Joann Snay, Artful Creations — DIY arts and crafts studio where people can gather to create one-of-a-kind pieces of art through canvas classes, pottery painting, pottery wheel classes, fused glass art and jewelry.
- Angela Meyers, Candy Shop (yet to be named) — Candy shop with arcade.
- Laura Kolka, Candy Shop (yet to be named) — Self-serve assortment of candies priced by weight, with the possibility of adding kettle corn, cotton candy, ice cream and cupcakes.
- Madelyn Fitzsimmons, Millennial Décor — Decorating/design business offering interior decorating/design services to help clients select finishes for new builds/renovations, create design boards, provide specification booklets for the customer and design management. Growth may include selling furnishings or décor.
Additional sponsors include the Ramsdell Center for the Arts. Other entities will provide free professional services to the 2020 Spark competition winner: Small Business Development Center (SBDC); SCORE; Leslie Van Alstine II, P.L.L.C., Attorney at Law; Kendra Thompson Architects, P.C.; and Connie Tewes, CPA LLC.
The Spark Manistee competition is for independent ventures (for-profit or non-profit) in the business plan, start-up/ideation, early growth, or seed stages. Previously existing businesses or organizations with sales or revenues at or below $100,000 annually are eligible.
The 2018 winner was Jamie Catlett from J. Catlett & Company Barbers of Manistee.
More information is available at manisteedowntown.com/spark.
