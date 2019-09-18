TRAVERSE CITY — The schedule of speakers and topics for the first SOAR with SCORE business networking event has been released by the organization.
The SOAR with SCORE event is Sept. 24 from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Hagerty Center.
The BizChat schedule for the event:
- 4:10 p.m. Heather Burson, owner of Third Coast Bakery. “Perfectly Imperfect: Starting a Business When You Don’t Know How.”
- 4:40 p.m. Ed Girrbach, CEO of Great Lakes Potato Chip Company. “Take it Up a Notch: Ways to Improve the Bottom Line.”
- 5:10 p.m. Paul Britten, president of Britten, Inc. “Building Them Up: Rebranding Your Company.”
- 5:40 p.m. Bill Marsh, Jr., co-owner of Marsh Auto Group. “4 Keys to Making Better Decisions.”
Each speaker will also donate a 30-minute consultation that will be given to an event attendee.
In addition to the speakers, SOAR will have 19 SCORE clients at interactive booths.
Admission is $20 and includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are available at https://traversecity.score.org/soar or at the door.
