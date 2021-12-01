DEARBORN — Michigan’s gas prices decreased for a third straight week after setting a 2021-high on Nov. 8.
The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.32 a gallon, according to the weekly report released Monday morning by AAA — The Auto Club Group. The state average is 3 cents lower than it was a week ago.
Michigan’s average of $3.32 is 4 cents more than this time in October, but $1.37 more than late November 2020.
Motorists pay an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $10 more from when prices were their highest in January 2020.
West Texas Intermediate decreased by $10.24 to $68.15 a barrel at the close of trading last week. The crude oil decrease is influenced by recent news about the new COVID variant that “could lead to more overseas lockdowns and rising case totals sent fuel prices spinning downward,” according to the AAA report.
“While crude oil prices dropped sharply after Thanksgiving, it may not immediately lead to lower pump prices,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “If crude bounces back near $80 a barrel, then gas prices will likely remain elevated.”
The three most expensive gas prices in the state included Traverse City, according to the AAA report. Marquette posted the most expensive gas price averages at $3.40, followed by Ann Arbor ($3.39) and TC ($3.37).
The least expensive gas price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.22), Lansing ($3.27) and Flint ($3.27).
The national gas price average was $3.39, a 2 cent decrease from last week. A month ago the national gas price average was $3.40. A year ago it was $2.13.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or on the free AAA mobile app.
