TRAVERSE CITY — To mark the official transfer of ownership of Ebb Tide Resale Shop from Diane Eagle to Beth Yoder, the store will host an event Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
There will be coffee, doughnuts, Halloween candy and even wine available in what the store is billing as a “sip and shop” event.
“It’s a fun way to do a little shopping,” Yoder said.
Eagle said Ebb Tide will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from Friday’s event to her nephew, Trevor Hinds, who participates locally in the Great Cycle Challenge, which raises money for children battling cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.