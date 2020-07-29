ELK RAPIDS — Short’s may need some bigger ones soon.
Short’s Brewing Company and sister brands Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer have expanded into five additional states, according to a release from the company.
Tennessee, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island received shipments of Short’s product this month, the release states.
The expanded reach by state includes:
- Massachusetts: Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer distributed by Atlantic Beverage Distributors.
- New Jersey: Starcut Ciders distributed by Cape Beverage Distributing.
- New York: Short’s flagship brands (Soft Parade, Local’s Light and Huma Lupa Licious), Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer distributed by S.K.I. Beer.
- Rhode Island: Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer, also distributed by Atlantic Beverage Distributors.
- Tennessee: Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer distributed by Tennessee Craft Distributors.
“This is a very exciting time for all three of our brands and for our company,” Short’s Chief Security Officer Pauline Knighton-Prueter said in the release. “We’ve had a ton of demand from these regions, and we’ve been working on this increased footprint for a while.”
Later in the release Short’s Brewing talked about additional distribution this fall.
Short’s began distribution outside of Michigan in 2016 in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin. Colorado followed at the end of 2016.
The company expanded into Florida in 2018.
A relaunch into parts of Pennsylvania was announced earlier this year.
More information about Short’s Brewing is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.