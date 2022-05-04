From Staff Reports
SUTTONS BAY — There may be no better way for a winery to kick off its summer schedule than with cheese.
Shady Lane Cellars will begin its summer event schedule on May 21 with a visit from The Cheese Lady. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. and tickets are $25 per person.
The event will feature cheese that complements wine from Shady Lane, including the 2020 Sparkling Riesling, 2020 Gruner Veltliner, 2017 Pinot Noir and 2018 Blaufrankisch.
The event will precede the free Summer Music on the Patio Series, which begins May 29 and runs through Sept. 10. The latter date coincides with the Shady Lane annual Harvest BBQ.
Scheduled performers for the music series include:
- May 29, The Duges from 2-5 p.m.
- June 4, Randy Reszka, 3-6 p.m.
- July 2, Rhett & John, 3-6 p.m.
- July 3, Luke Woltanski, 2-5 p.m.
- July 9, Blake Elliot, 3-6 p.m.
- July 16, Jeff Bihlman, 3-6 p.m.
- July 23, Swingbone Jazz Trio, 3-6 p.m.
- July 30, Legal Rehab, 3-6 p.m.
- Aug. 2, Rhett & John, 3-6 p.m.
- Aug. 9, Blake Elliot, 3-6 p.m.
- Aug. 20, Blair Miller, 3-6 p.m.
- Aug. 27, Jeff Bihlman, 3-6 p.m.
- Sept. 3, Jeff Bihlman, 3-6 p.m.
- Sept. 4, Luke Woltanski, 2-5 p.m.
- Sept. 10, Luke Woltanski, 3-6 p.m.
Those wishing to purchase tickets to The Cheese Lady Event can call 231-947-8865. Reservations for the music series are recommended by calling the same number.
Founded in 1999 and located at 9580 E. Shady Lane in Suttons Bay, Shady Lane Cellars has produced all estate-grown wines since 2017. Shady Lane earned Sustainability in Practice (SIP) certification in 2020.
More information is available at www.shadylanecellars.com.
