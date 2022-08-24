As a 20-year-old born and raised in northern Michigan, it’s been a learning experience to serve on the Charlevoix Downtown Development Authority and lead the Junior Main Street Committee on projects such as Hoop Skirt Alley.
After my sophomore year at Princeton, I spent the summer as an intern with Housing North to continue working to improve a region I love. It’s my happy place and home, and I’m forever grateful to have grown up here. But I also worry about being able to return to northern Michigan for a career or to raise a family.
That’s something that should concern all of us. Business owners can look at their staffs and see me. Local government officials can look at their economies and see me. Those who call northern Michigan their vacation spot can look at those who take care of their properties, serve them in restaurants, fix the roads they drive on and check them out at the grocery store and see me.
But it’s a challenge for us in northern Michigan because it’s no longer affordable or realistic for young individuals or families. We’re facing a workforce shortage, demographic and economic challenges, and above all, an affordable housing crisis.
My summer with Housing North has been illuminating. Executive Director Yarrow Brown asked me to write about my experience as a young person in northern Michigan. I’m honored to share that perspective, and it’s important for our region’s future. The youth of our communities are the future business owners, mayors and city managers, lineman, nurses and doctors and the endless other careers out there. But many of the individuals I know who would fill those rolls can’t afford to live here.
According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, median home prices have risen twice as fast as area median incomes in the last 10 years. We need to find affordable housing and if it’s not in northern Michigan, neither are we.
But there are solutions. My time at Housing North introduced me to incredibly dedicated, passionate and talented individuals who work on this issue every day. Equally inspiring are the solutions they’ve created. From deed restriction programs to create more year-round housing to the promising outcomes within the Housing Michigan Coalition bills, there are opportunities to tackle this issue. These bills offer tools for our local governments such as expanding PILOT and Neighborhood Enterprise Zones programs, creating new tax incentives for employers to assist workers in finding nearby housing or ensuring that Michigan’s construction code is fair and reviewed by a wide range of individuals in the residential construction industry.
State level solutions, however, are not the only answer. It’s important to recognize that affordable housing initiatives will be driven by local organizations. I recently toured the new Emmet County Habitat for Humanity neighborhood in Alanson known as Meadowlands. The houses were cute, with green lawns that I could see young families growing up in. One of my colleagues made a comment that stuck with me: that this housing is not dedicated to low-income individuals or other specific groups. It’s housing for everyone — for the young family beginning a career to individuals who are established with children who have grown. We must set a standard that affordable housing be typical and not extraordinary.
Housing North is an incredible organization and I’m thankful for the team, how much they’ve taught me and how hard they work. They are among the countless individuals dedicated to clearing one of the biggest hurdles facing our region.
The answers are out there. While it’s difficult for many in my generation who so dearly love this area to make it their home, I truly believe we’re ready to tackle our housing challenges and make northern Michigan the haven it deserves to be for everyone.
