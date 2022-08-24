After finishing his sophomore year at Princeton University, Sean Bradley joined Housing North as a summer policy intern. Bradley began his policy work during his sophomore year of high school at Charlevoix when he was appointed to the Charlevoix DDA and led youth engagement efforts through the Junior Main Street Program. Last summer, he interned in the Executive Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where he served on both the Legislative Affairs and Constituent Services Team. Bradley studies public and international affairs with a minor in environmental studies and serves as a class senator at Princeton.