TRAVERSE CITY — It’s never too early for SCORE to start planning for what’s in store for 2022.
The Traverse City SCORE chapter released its schedule of small business workshops for next year. Virtual and in-person workshops run from noon to 1 p.m. and are free to attend.
Workshop registration is now open, according to an email from SCORE. Participants can register for SCORE workshops at https://traversecity.score.org/content/take-workshop-139.
The monthly schedule of workshops and presenters includes:
- Jan. 20 — Basic Steps to Start a Business with Rob Hughes of SCORE Grand Rapids. Zoom webinar.
- Feb. 17 — Marketing and Branding Basics with presenters and SCORE Traverse City certified mentors Tanya Berg and Barbara Shellman; Zoom.
- March 17 — Market Research and Planning with presenters Melissa McKenna, Head of Adult Services at the Traverse Area District Library, and Berg; Zoom.
- April 21 — Optimize Your Website for Google’s Core Web Vitals with presenter Mitch Park of Contempo Solutions; In-person at TADL.
- May 19 — 2022 Guide to eCommerce: Create an Online Store and Generate Sales with presenter Park; TADL.
- June 16 — The Value Proposition Canvas: Deliver What Customers Want with Hughes as presenter; Zoom.
- July 21 — Financing Source: From Crowdfunding to Banking with presenter and SCORE Traverse City certified mentor Michael Caruso; TADL.
- Aug. 18 — Cyber Security for Small Businesses: Make your Company Bullet-Proof with presenter Al Steed of Advanced Computer Solutions; TADL.
- Sept. 15 — Managing Your Time, Managing Your Life with presenter and SCORE Traverse City certified mentor Linda Ketterer; TADL.
- Oct. 20 — Taking Your Business to the Next Level with presenter and SCORE Traverse City certified mentor Al Everett; TADL.
- Nov. 17 — Social Media for Your Business Part I with presenter Melissa Davis of Wise Digital Marketing in Detroit; Zoom.
- Dec. 15 — Social Media for Your Business Part II with presenter Davis; Zoom.
More information on SCORE and the workshops is available at traverse.score.org.
