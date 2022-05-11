TRAVERSE CITY — A follow-up to a 2018 presentation led to a triumph in 2022 for Elizabeth Saunders.
TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko reached out to the Georgetown University computer science student and Traverse City Central High School graduate about the status of her CalcuSaver app, which she pitched to the organization in 2018.
CaluSaver is “an incognito way to send for help for whenever you feel like you are in an uncomfortable situation,” according to its website.
CalcuSaver won Saunders the National Congressional App Challenge and Northwestern Michigan Engineering Fair. Saunders was also one of 12 student-athletes from Class A schools to receive one of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s scholar-athlete awards in 2020.
But when Szunko spoke to Saunders, she said CalcuSaver was on pause for another app, Wellfed Market. Scheduled to launch this summer, Wellfed Market is “a consumer-based food waste app ... with the goal to reduce food waste,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
Saunders pitched Wellfed Market at the Bar Napkin event on May 3 and won the $500 cash prize, sponsored by Burns & Wilcox Insurance.
The winning pitch was one of nine Bar Napkin pitches at TCNewTech, which holds two of these events a year.
“That’s quite a bit: Nine one-minute, one-slide pitches,” Szunko said of the May event. “They were real interesting.”
“Sometimes it takes a silly and fun idea to spark more life changing thoughts,” Quarkmine co-owner and May presenter Philip Leete said in a release. “Creativity breeds innovation and more creativity.”
Other Bar Napkin presentations included:
- Philip Hallstedt, affordable living community for the minimalist
- Agnes Jury, online bartering marketplace
- Leete, dune rides on a scooter
- Wayne Swallow, a Swimmer’s Itch solution
- Jonathan Spungen, a digital marketing platform for consumer savings
- Christine Straley, an educational center to empower kids to be kind
- Willow Bay Myles-Nuffer, an art, ecology and technology center in an underwater experience
- Ryan Presern, start-up incubators in abandoned public buildings
TCNewTech’s traditional Pitch Night format returns to the City Opera House on June 7. To apply for the June event or future Pitch Night competitions, visit https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/.
