It’s been said that your future — in health, employment, wealth and educational attainment — can be predicted by your Zip Code. That’s because the opportunities that come with access to good schools and jobs depend on where you live.
Countless studies have shown that health outcomes are determined as much by “social determinants” like housing as they are by health care; and that stable housing helps children succeed in school and, later, in the job market. And of course, homeownership has been shown to be one of the most important factors both in building wealth, and passing it down to the next generation.
The benefits that housing offers have always been unequally distributed: systemic racism and economic inequality have limited access to stable housing and homeownership opportunities throughout our nation’s history. The impacts of that inequality have laid themselves bare over the last few months, during the COVID pandemic and racial equity protests.
These seismic events have forced a reassessment of the status quo in nearly every aspect of our individual and collective lives. As we move forward as a nation, we must consider the system that created that inequality, and what each of us has to do with it.
It may not always be clear to us how our personal decisions impact a massive system that is rooted in generations of history — or even what that system is. But as individuals and communities, we make decisions every day that can perpetuate that system, or change it. Local policies like zoning, combined with financing and real estate practices, have created and reinforced segregation for generations. Single-family zoning, in particular, is credited with creating a legacy of exclusion throughout the country that has fostered racial and economic segregation and limited the ability of many populations to build wealth.
There have been many attempts over the years, locally and nationwide, to change those zoning policies gradually and incrementally, and to invite new, more inclusive development into our downtowns and neighborhoods. Those efforts include allowing accessory dwelling units, duplexes or four-plexes, or small apartments in existing neighborhoods — the “missing middle” housing types that create more opportunities for working families and individuals to find housing they can afford in high-opportunity neighborhoods. Or, they might bring multi-family residential development to downtowns and commercial areas, which provide walkable access to jobs, shopping, and schools.
But all too often — here and elsewhere — those attempts are met with resistance. New development, and the zoning changes that would allow it, often are opposed by residents that fear changes to “neighborhood character.” All too often, nothing changes, and the system is reinforced.
Whatever the intentions might be behind opposing new development, the impacts are clear. When we block new housing opportunities, we’re not just saying no to new housing units. We’re saying no to new residents, and are making decisions about who can and can’t live here. That’s the system.
But it can change — we can change it. All over the country, residents and officials have been reconsidering local ordinances and their impacts on housing costs and access. Here in Traverse City, and in other Northwest Michigan communities, officials have begun exploring steps they can take, through zoning and other measures, to support new housing opportunities.
The fear of change means progress on this front is always slow and difficult, but if we want to change the system, this is where we start: by encouraging the planning commissions and elected officials in our own communities to move forward with changes to zoning, support for tax incentives, and partnerships that will create more housing opportunities — and with them, greater and more equal opportunities for health, education, employment, and wealth creation.
This, after all, is the foundation of the American Dream: the promise of opportunity that comes with a home.
As American citizens, the ability to fulfill that promise is in our hands. We have both the power and the responsibility to create a system that is equitable, healthy, and safe — by working to change the policies that have limited access to opportunity for so many, for so long.
Let’s start here, in our own community, and let’s start now.
For more information on housing, and on how to advocate for it, please visit homesforourfuture.org.
