TRAVERSE CITY — Going up.
SampleServe founder and CEO Russell Schindler made it out of the lobby, to the top floor “board room” and was able to ask for funding for his environmental project software and field app company on “Elevator Pitch.”
The show is scheduled to air on Dec. 2. Schindler is not allowed to discuss the result of his appearance until after the episode is released.
The show, backed by “Entrepreneur” magazine, has start-ups making a 60-second “elevator pitch” about their company.
If they pass the initial test, the doors open to four investors. Those who don’t make it past the first interview have the doors close on them after a minute and they are “sent down.”
Schindler applied for the show in July, shot a 60-second video on his phone and among 2,000 applications was one of 30 selected for “Elevator Pitch.”
“That’s pretty impressive,” Schindler said by phone from his office in the Grand Traverse Commons.
“We have a ton of people who apply every year,” “Entrepreneur” editor-in-chief Jason Feifer added.
After signing a bunch of waivers for the show and being asked a slew of background questions twice, Schindler was told to be ready for his elevator moment just after noon on Sept. 18.
“Then they emailed me and said, ‘Hey, we moved you to 3:30,’” Schindler recalled. “Then they emailed again, ‘Hey, we moved you to 4:45.’ That was the worst part of the whole thing.
“I was ready to go. Then it was hurry up and wait.”
Normally done in person but forced into a remote pitch by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was finally go-time with an “Elevator Pitch” producer. Schindler made his presentation for SampleServe with a running clock.
“I practiced it over 400 times; I had it down,” Schindler said. “You had one shot. If you screwed up, that’s what they were going to show the judges.”
Feifer said most entrepreneurs are like Schindler and rehearse the pitch — others like to “wing it.”
Of the two approaches, one seems to be more successful.
“I would say spend time prepping,” Feifer said. “If you know what time you have, you should be capable of talking through everything you have to during that time. An investor wants to see people who can make the most out of every opportunity they get.”
Schindler’s presentation made enough of a mark.
The four investors decided to hear more from Schindler beyond his initial 60 seconds.
“They tell you if the doors open or not,” Schindler said.
Schindler was told to display some emotion when the elevator doors opened or even if they didn’t since it’s a television show. It wasn’t difficult.
“They’re looking for that element of showmanship,” Schindler said. “It’s a TV show; it can’t be just boring.
“I didn’t have to (act). I was already excited.”
The four “judges” would then have to decide to invest in SampleServe or not. Schindler was seeking a $500,000 investment on his company with a $7 million valuation.
“Valuation refers to the process of determining the present value of a company or an asset. It can be done using a number of techniques. Analysts that want to place value on a company normally look at the management of the business, the prospective future earnings, the market value of the company’s assets, and its capital structure composition,” according to corporatefinanceinstitute.com.
“These guys are essentially buying stock in your company,” Schindler added.
Schindler can’t say whether or not he received an offer, nor what it was for if he did, until the show airs.
If an offer was extended, the investors still can change their mind before the show airs, but Schindler remains confident in SampleServe.
With or without an offer, appearing on the show and making it to the “board room” is a boon because he gets to submit 5 minutes of stock footage on his company for “Elevator Pitch.”
“It’s worth it for the commercial value,” Schindler said. “It’s great publicity for the company. And not just from the investment side, but the customer side. It’s like a national commercial.”
SampleServe started as a software company in 2017. Schindler said the company has raised $2.1 million so far, most in the last two years.
“We’re actually doing well,” Schindler said. “We’re growing.”
SampleServe currently has seven employees, down from a high of 11 before the pandemic. As with other start-ups, Schindler said continued investment in the company will continue the growth.
“COVID made us operate more efficiently,” he said. “But we still need cash. When you’re a growing company, you’re still cash poor.”
