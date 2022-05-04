TRAVERSE CITY — May is Michigan Wine Month and the region is ready to celebrate.
The fifth month of the calendar marks the return of Rosé All May on the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Interrupted by the pandemic in 2020, Rosé All May is back for its second consecutive year. The event began Sunday and runs through May 31.
Early returns on the 2022 event are positive.
“We have sold a total of 119 tickets, which is far more than we did at this time last year,” Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Marketing Director Nick Hartmann said in a May 2 email to participating wineries.
The ticketed event entitles those age 21 and older to receive a 3-ounce pour from 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail and a signature glass souvenir.
Tickets are $35 and are available at https://mynorthtickets.com/.
Mawby Sparkling Wine in Suttons Bay and Amoritas Vineyards in Lake Leelanau have already seen people come into their respective tasting rooms in the first two days.
“For an event that kicked off May 1, we’ve already had some people coming in and that’s fun to see,” Mawby Sparkling Wine Marketing and Wine Club Manager Claire Lepine said. “Between Sunday and Monday we’ve already had people come in with their glass and their ticket.”
“It kicked off on Sunday and we had some people come in and some more people on Monday,” Amoritas Vineyards co-owner Matthew Goodell said. “The goal for ticket sales for the event is 600, but we have already sold 119 tickets, which is more than twice as much as this time last year.”
Goodell said the 2022 Rosé All May should only gain momentum during the month.
“It’s a laid-back event, but it’s very popular, enjoyable and fun,” he said.
Participating wineries in Rosé All May include:
- Grand Traverse Bay Loop: Black Star Farms; Brengman Brothers; Ciccone Vineyard and Winery; Mawby Sparkling; Rove Estate; Shady Lane Cellars; Two K Farms
- Northern Loop: 45 North Vineyard and Winery; Aurora Cellars; Dune Bird Winery; Leelanau Cellars; Silver Leaf Vineyard and Winery; Tandem Ciders; Verterra Winery
- Sleeping Bear Loop: Amoritas Vineyards; Bel Lago Vineyard, Winery and Cidery; Boathouse Vineyards; Chateau Fontaine; French Valley Vineyard; Good Harbor Vineyards
Tickets can be used at any time during the month. Reservations are not required, but are recommended.
For more information on the event and the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail, visit info@lpwines.com.
TRAVERSE CITY UNCORKED
While Rosé All May is underway on the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail, so is Traverse City Uncorked 2022. It also began on Sunday and runs through the end of the month.
Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said May is the perfect “time to sample the wineries around Traverse City,” according to a release.
“Thanks to a combination of stunning scenery and award-winning wines, the wineries of the area have become a huge draw for visitors,” Tkach said in the release.
Traverse City Uncorked uses a free mobile passport. Participants take self-guided wine tours and visit participating Traverse Wine Coast member locations during the month of May.
Some of the Uncorked stops are also in Rosé All May.
Specials like discounts or buy-one-get-one deals on wine tastings may be available.
People who check into five wineries can redeem their passport at Traverse City Tourism for a Traverse City Uncorked T-shirt, corkscrew or wine glass — while supplies last. Each participant may obtain their prize from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Additionally, those staying at participating hotels can register to win a wine-themed vacation in Traverse City.
The winner will be announced in June.
Several other events take place during Michigan Wine Month, including Traverse Wine Coast Weekend May 6-8 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and Michigan Girl Wine Walk on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort.
Traverse Wine Coast is a collaboration involving more than 40 wineries dedicated to the promotion of the wine industry in the region — particularly on the Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsulas. More information on Traverse City Uncorked is available at https://www.traversecity.com/traverse-city-uncorked/.
