Q: Our Association has had a debate as to what are observable versus non-observable disabilities and how that relates to requests for accommodations to allow emotional support animals. We know if it’s observable that we aren’t supposed to ask for proof of the disability, but can you please clarify this issue for us?
A: Under the federal Fair Housing Act, a disability is a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities. While some impairments may seem invisible, others can be readily observed. Observable impairments include blindness, low vision, deafness or being hard of hearing, mobility limitations, and other types of impairments with observable symptoms or effects such as intellectual impairments (including some types of autism), neurological impairments (e.g., stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, cerebral palsy, epilepsy or brain injury), or other conditions that affect major life activities or physical functions.
However, certain impairments that may form the basis for the request of an emotional support animal, may not be observable, such as mental health disabilities. In those instances, a “housing provider” (community associations are considered “housing providers” under the Fair Housing Act) may request information regarding the disability and the disability-related need for the animal. Housing providers are not, however, entitled to know an individual’s diagnosis.
Recently, the Department of Housing and Urban Development released new guidance which may make it more difficult for individuals who try to game the system by simply paying for a diagnosis over the Internet, and it provides examples of appropriate questions that may be asked during the process. It may also now be a bit more difficult to justify “unique” animals (other than dogs, cats, etc.) as emotional support animals. More can be found at https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PA/documents/HUDAsstAnimalNC1-28-2020.pdf
Each request for accommodation must be evaluated on its own merits. Unfortunately, boards of directors regularly head down the wrong path without proper legal guidance in these matters, costing their associations thousands upon thousands of dollars. Consult with your knowledgeable community association lawyer about what course of action you should take with respect to a request for reasonable accommodation for service animals and other types of assistance animals, including support animals under the FHA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.