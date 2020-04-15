Q: I’m a little confused about how our condo association is supposed to continue to do business these days. How do we comply with the Governor’s executive orders without everything grinding to a halt?
A: Certainly, under the current executive orders, you cannot hold board meetings or member meetings in person. However, the Michigan Nonprofit Corporation Act allows alternatives that should be practiced to ensure that the business of the association can proceed.
With respect to board meetings, familiarize yourself with Section 521(3) of the Nonprofit Corporation Act: “Unless otherwise restricted in the articles of incorporation or bylaws, a member of the board or of a committee designated by the board may participate in a meeting by means of conference telephone or other means of remote communication if all individuals who are participating in the meeting can communicate with the other participants. Participation in a meeting under this subsection constitutes attendance in person at the meeting.”
Questions remain to be answered, such as what if a board member refuses to meet remotely? An experienced community association attorney should provide guidance on this and other questions related to remote board meetings.
With respect to member meetings, examine Section 405 of the Nonprofit Corporation Act, specifically subsection (3): “Unless otherwise restricted by any provisions of the articles of incorporation or bylaws, the board of directors may hold a meeting of shareholders or members that is conducted solely by means of remote communication.”
Of course, many questions remain regarding exactly how such meetings should proceed, for example, how do members cast votes and elect directors?
Again, you should definitely have your community association attorney participate and reduce the likelihood that members will object to the meeting or results of votes.
Section 402 should also be examined with your attorney to the extent that you are not comfortable holding a member meeting right now and how long it may be advisable to postpone it.
Explore the available alternatives for meeting via videoconference as a means of remote communication. Most videoconference services allow just dialing in by telephone as well.
With guidance from a community association attorney, you should be able to continue with the association’s business without interruption.
