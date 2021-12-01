Q: Is there a legal issue when a condo association President sends emails to all of its members expressing his political opinions?
A: While the specific content of the emails may determine the extent of actions we would advise to take, this is certainly an inappropriate use of the association’s email list, which this person seems to have used for his or her own personal purposes.
If you are on the Board of Directors yourself and a majority of the Board agrees with you, you may wish to consider a resolution that formally censures him/her for these actions. If the emails in question make negative generalizations about certain groups of people, for example, based on race or gender, it is important for the Board to distance itself from those comments in writing. It must be made clear to the association’s members that those statements are personal opinions only and do not reflect the opinions of the Board of Directors.
And if the person happened to have “President” and/or the association’s name in the signature line, that would be even more egregious, as you can imagine how someone reading it may reasonably conclude that he/she is representing the Board’s opinion. Formally distancing the Board from those comments lessens the chance that the association will face claims of discrimination or disparate treatment from people who belong to the groups referenced in his emails.
Officers also serve at the pleasure of the Board, so if a majority of the Board agrees, you can remove him/her from the office of President and appoint someone else to the office. But you could not remove the person from the Board, as only the members would be able to do that by a recall vote (there may be exceptions in some cases, but this would not be one of them).
Again, depending on the specific content of the emails, it may also be advisable for the association’s attorney to write a letter to the President demanding that person cease and desist from sending emails to everyone with content unrelated to the association’s business. That letter would also put him/her on notice that the association would demand indemnification in connection with any suit filed against the association as a result of those actions.
Individuals can of course simply block this person from sending them emails, as most email providers make it pretty easy to do so. At the very least, the Board should make sure that the President is not in charge of sending out anything important to the membership, because those who choose to block him/her wouldn’t receive the important association messages.
