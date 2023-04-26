Q: We are on the board of a co-op that has a tennis court used strictly for the playing of tennis. Even though it is used less and less, there are some tennis leagues that still use the court, but some residents now want to change it to a pickleball court.
Can we do so?
A: It all depends on your bylaws and the proprietary lease.
Does the board have the right to change the utilization of a certain area of the commons, which is owned by the co-op in the documents? If so, you can do so, but a legal opinion is mandatory.
You must consider the political aspects of depriving those people who use the tennis court regularly, and who will now be precluded from doing so because of the popularity of pickleball.
I would suggest that if there is some other area of the community that can be dedicated to pickleball, you consider doing that, but while you may have the authority to change the utilization of the tennis court to a pickleball court, it could bring both ill will and litigation.
