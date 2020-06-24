TRAVERSE CITY — Turning an idea or an invention into a physical product is challenging in any climate.
Research and development during the COVID-19 pandemic can be patently unfair for a start-up business or an entrepreneur.
Patent strategy firm Aurora Consulting, of Traverse City and California, took on this task with its inaugural RISE (Relief for Start-up Endurance) Award. The contest offered a free patent application for a small business or investor.
“Sometimes what they need is to have people keep the ball moving forward, even when they’re not making money,” said Ashley Sloat, the president and director of patent strategy at Aurora Consulting. “Helping with their tech or IT so they continue to march on.”
Sloat said the idea for the RISE Awards came from a conversation while working in the yard with her husband Josh, the executive technology advisor at Aurora. Being a small firm, Aurora didn’t have the ability to make a significant financial donation.
What Aurora Consulting could offer start-up companies and inventors was the company’s services. In a period of economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, Sloat said time can be a big asset.
So the RISE Awards were invented.
“Consistent with our mission to support emerging growth companies, we feel that such sacrifices should not include the loss of hard-fought (research and development) efforts,” a release announcing the competition stated.
The reward was a $5,000 patent application at no charge to the winner.
East Lansing-based CAPNOS won the contest. CAPNOS’ “Zero” device is “a safe alternative to vaping,” according to the company’s website. The Zero looks similar to a vaping device, but it contains “no nicotine, no smoke and no harm.” The Zero pressurizes outside air as the user inhales on the mouthpiece and adds flavoring to mimic the process of vaping.
CAPNOS Founder and CEO Brendan Wang said he was thrilled to win the $5,000 RISE Award prize.
“It shows recognition for the work we’re trying to do,” Wang said in a telephone interview. “Long-term health and safety is a very important time for that.
“This is definitely the right time and I’m very appreciative Ashley recognized that.”
But that’s not where the RISE Awards ended. Sloat said the original intent of the competition was to have just one winner when Aurora Consulting unveiled the event to the monthly TCNewTech Pitch Night on May 5. A social media campaign followed, as well as the company making some business contacts aware of the competition. Applications were accepted through the end of the month.
The RISE Awards received nearly 100 applications. Sloat said the response was “a little bit of a surprise” to company officials.
Instead of sticking with just the planned top award, the volume of applications morphed the competition into a $5,000 award for first place and $2,500 awards for three other finalists.
Sloat said the change expanded the contest’s scope of assistance and allowed more flexibility. While the $2,500 awards will not cover the full patent process, they can contribute to an application already in progress and/or provide necessary components such as editing, review and search.
“That helps all of them moving forward in different ways,” Sloat said.
Winners were judged by a panel on scored criteria according to Aurora Consulting that included:
- Potential impact of the innovation
- Innovator/team potential to see through to commercial success
- Time and market relevance
- Need
- Application quality
Sloat said Aurora Consultants were unable to assist some of the applicants, but 50 to 70 percent of the applications were valid.
Even though Sloat will do most of the work for the four companies, she said the entire team at Aurora Consulting helped with the determination at bi-weekly meetings.
“I kind of wanted everybody to own the process,” Sloat said.
Sloat said CAPNOS was a “young innovator with expertise in field.” She said an alternative to vaping is important because the coronavirus attacks the lungs, and those with breathing issues and particularly vulnerable.
“It seemed timely with all the things that are happening,” Sloat said. “Vaping is a huge issue. As a nation we need to think about how to get people healthier.”
Traverse City has been good to CAPNOS in its brief existence. Wang helped the company win the $500 top prize at the third Virtual Pitch Night at TCNewTech earlier this month.
Wang laughed when asked if he wanted to relocate his company to northern Michigan giving the support it has in Traverse City.
“It’s a great city, great place, great people,” he said.” I’m very appreciative of everyone.”
One of the three finalists to earn $2,500 in services as part of the RISE Awards is in Traverse City. Kaiser Precision Software, LLC prevents unnecessary injury from electrical devices.
The two other $2,500 awards for service went to Pedal Cell in Chicago and Real Lingua in Ann Arbor. According to a release from Aurora, Pedal Cell’s “goal is to forever eliminate dead batteries while biking” while Real Lingua “enables remote learning and makes language learning more accessible and inclusive.”
“It’s pretty Michigan-centric or Midwest-centric,” Sloat said of the first RISE Awards. “That’s fun. I feel like we could be having an impact on Michigan’s economy.”
Sloat said Aurora Consulting already is talking about a second RISE Award competition next year.
