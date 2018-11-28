Report to Fed details issues facing businesses, consumers

TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. consumers and small business owners both are grappling with troubling issues, according to a recent Federal Reserve report.
Small business owners, like employers of all sizes, are having trouble hiring enough qualified workers. They're also getting into trouble with expensive online business loans. And rising student debt appears to be cutting into business startup activity.
Consumers, meanwhile, are struggling to keep up with rising costs for health care and housing as average pay remains little changed.
"Renters still face a toxic mix of rising rents and stagnant wages, both of which add up to an unprecedented affordability crisis," the report states.
The Federal Reserve Board three years ago created a Community Advisory Council to offer perspective on the economic situation and needs of consumers and communities. The council meets twice a year with the Fed's Board of Governors. The record of the Oct. 3 meeting is available at https://bit.ly/2r5cytZ.
Among tidbits in the 17-page report is a note that an increasing number of small business owners are struggling to pay back burdensome loans received from online money vendors who offer products like merchant cash advances. The council said the pricing and repayment structure of some such loans are deliberately obscured. As a result, the council "fears that more and more small businesses will increasingly struggle with the burden of these loans, and even be forced to close."
Entrepreneurs in northwest Lower Michigan have better loan options — with much more transparent repayment structures — available locally, from entities like Venture North Funding and the Northern Michigan Angels.
The continuing labor shortage figures heavily in the council's report to the Fed.
The issue has reached a critical point in some regions. Many employers, the report said, are asking workers to stay on past their planned retirement age and are hiring and training unskilled workers for skills positions. That certainly is true in Traverse City. Local businesses have been seeking ready-to-train workers for some time.
"I'd like to get experienced people, but they're non-existent," National Vacuum General Manager Ken Hall said early this year. "Everyone has the same problem. We all are doing whatever we can to hang onto the people we have."
The council report said workers across the nation are responding to weak wage growth by taking second jobs, frequently short-term or on-demand employment. It cited an Economic Policy Institute analysis of Social Security data that shows 11.7 percent of all U.S. wage earners in 2015 (the most recent data) had some income from self employment to supplement their main job. That means one in 10 U.S. workers needs or wants supplemental income — even in today's tight labor market.
Data from the National Equity Atlas shows negative income growth for low- and middle-wage full-time workers between 1980 and 2015. That means that they have less spending power today, after adjusting for inflation, than in years past. Many rural Americans, people of color and people with limited resources, the council report states, haven't received pay raises in recent years.
Many millennials enter the workforce with a substantial amount of student debt. Student debt has risen 150 percent in the last 10 years and now stands at $1.48 trillion, the council report states. Among millennials, 43 percent believe student debt limits their career options — and 19 percent say they have delayed starting a business because of their student debt.
The percentage of people under age 30 who own a business has fallen 65 percent since the 1980s, the council report states. About 60 percent of millennials consider themselves entrepreneurs — but only 2 percent of millennials are self-employed, according to the report.
For today's consumers, housing costs loom large. Prices are up while wage levels remain mostly stagnant. Many consumers have poor credit ratings, the council report states, which highlights the need for more effective financial education programs. It all adds up, the report said, to "an unprecedented affordability crisis."
More than half of U.S. renter households devote more than 30 percent of their income to rent and utilities.
"The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2018 Out of Reach report, which analyzes the gap between rental housing costs and wages across the U.S., found that 'in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a worker earning the federal minimum wage or prevailing state minimum wage afford a two-bedroom rental home at fair market rent by working a standard 40-hour week,'” the report states.
The problem of affordable housing may have been exacerbated, the report said, by something that happened after the foreclosure crisis and the Great Recession. Large investors moved aggressively into the single-family home rental market. Such investors bought an estimated 350,000 homes between 2011 and 2013 alone, the report said, mostly concentrated in metro areas.
"Investor landlords file evictions at a significantly higher rate than small landlords in the same county, even when controlling for neighborhood characteristics. Protected by single-family exemptions from rent control policies, corporate landlords have been allowed to raise rents and thus engage in tenant harassment tactics that compel residents to move out of homes, as reported in Los Angeles and elsewhere," according to the council report.
