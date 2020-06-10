KINGSLEY — When people spoke to Edward McPherson about flooring installation jobs two decades ago, they often had to go through a pre-teen receptionist.
A young Holly McPherson would take a message for her entrepreneur father, who would then wait a sufficient amount a time before returning the business call.
“When I was 12 years old I would run for the house phone before he could even answer it,” Holly McPherson recalled about her youthful enthusiasm. “I would take a message even though he was right there.”
Twenty years and two children later, McPherson is still answering the phone and routing calls. But that’s just one of many services the Kingsley woman performs as the president of Virtual Office Agent.
According to the VOA website, the company’s services include marketing research, calendar management/scheduling, social media and email marketing, life management/personal assisting, email management, acquisition planning, administrative tasks, bookkeeping, customer service and sales, website construction and even ghost writing.
McPherson is in the process of adding two more contractors, one with experience as a legal secretary and another with expertise in real estate acquisition and scheduling. So the services at VOA are expanding with the personnel.
“We are constantly growing,” McPherson. “We have clients all the time that ask, ‘Can you do this?’ My answer is always, ‘Yes.’”
“It’s always going to be ‘yes’ because if I don’t have somebody that can do it, I can find somebody in a day or two.”
McPherson started the company as a solo endeavor in April 2017.
VOA added project manager Wendy Green in March of this year. Green lives in Oklahoma and previously ran a virtual assistant business, but decided she didn’t want to be in charge of a company.
Virtual Office Agent now has a staff of 13 including a personal trainer in London, England, and a grade school special education teacher in Canada.
“We have a wide range of people,” McPherson said. “We have single moms, we have grandmas. We have one guy; the rest are women. We work where it takes us and we bring on whoever we need.”
As a single mother of two, ages 4 and 13, McPherson said the reason for starting Virtual Office Agent was necessity. She said school functions, sick days and doctor appointments are difficult for a one-job household. When there are two incomes, daycare can take a big chunk of that salary, not to mention the time limitations during the formative years.
“The real reason I started virtual assistant was it was pretty complicated holding a 9-to-5 job,” she said. “As a full-time single mom, it just didn’t work out.”
McPherson said VOA has grown rapidly because so many people were out of work temporarily or were in non-essential jobs. Others used it as an opportunity to do something else instead of waiting to see if they had a position to return to when restrictions were lifted.
That’s why the VOA web page says the acronym could mean Valuable Opportunity Awaits.
“As bad as COVID is, COVID really helped my business out,” she said.
Answering the phone for her father aside, McPherson said she worked for a variety of places in Traverse City for more than 10 years including doctor offices, the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, an internal design company and on the front desk of a hotel.
Before going into business for herself, McPherson most recently worked at Northwestern Mutual. She said her first client was Hannah Bouwmeester, the owner of Gather Media.
VOA has 12 full-time clients, two in the area, and another three as part-time clients.
Kaycie Noble, owner of Earth Labs, contracts with VOA to manage the Facebook page at the “holistic wellness technology lounge.”
“I went to her because she’s local and she was recommended to me by a friend,” Noble said.
Noble said McPherson quickly adapted to Earth Labs and the company’s mission.
“I’ve been happy and delighted to this point,” Noble said. “I think she’s an amazing personality and able to capture the personality of the business very well.”
McPherson said Virtual Office Agent is paid in a variety of ways including QuickBooks, Zelle, Cash App and Venmo. Some larger companies even go old school with paper checks.
“That’s the golden question,” McPherson said when asked about VOA’s revenue stream. “It depends on the client. We’re very easy to work with in the sense that we have different apps and programs that we get paid from.”
McPherson said VOA’s typical hourly rate is $40 an hour. As president, she gets a percentage from those contracting through her. She said some companies will pay by the service.
“It really depends on the client and what they’re asking for,” McPherson said. “We try to stay within the set project rate versus hourly.
“We want the client to know exactly what to expect every month. And I want my contractors to know exactly what to expect every month.”
Clients don’t need to pay for insurance and other fringe benefits of VOA contractors. McPherson said paying by the service replaces even the smallest amount of downtime spent on the job during working hours.
“With Virtual Office Agent, you’re paying us to do the work and only the work,” she said.
While McPherson has the title of president, she doesn’t see herself in that light. McPherson said VOA is an “online family,” constantly exchanging training and ideas.
“We have a great team,” she said. “I’m not the boss of this business. That’s what I always tell everybody.”
VOA has a spin-off company called CEO. McPherson said she trains others to run their own virtual office assistant businesses for a fee, which includes self-guided courses and six months of support from VOA.
In a time when working remotely is becoming more prevalent by the global health crisis, McPherson said Virtual Office Agent is part of that principle.
“I can literally do this anywhere in the world,” McPherson said. “If I can have WiFi, I can work.”
