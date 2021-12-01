TRAVERSE CITY — It’s beginning to look a lot like the Christmas shopping season.
Whether it’s the weather, the calendar or a combination of the two, the 2021 Christmas shopping season is officially underway.
The season ‘starts’ the day after Thanksgiving with Black Friday, named because retailers would no longer be “in the red” and making profits, which used to be indicated with black ink.
Traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday feeds right into Small Business Saturday. Created by American Express in 2010 and backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the event emphasizes visiting local stores and merchants.
The Big Three of holiday shopping concludes with Cyber Monday, a marketing term for e-commerce transactions the fourth day after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Area retailers are reporting positive results in several — if not all three — of the busiest shopping days of the year.
“Things were really good at Brilliant Books across all our efforts, which is the store itself, online or our subscription service,” owner Peter Makin said. “Our subscription service is taking off really nicely this year.”
“It was good for us,” said Suzanne Bantien, who owns Little Treasures Toy and Gift at 100 E. Cayuga St. in Bellaire with her husband, Steve. “We always have a pretty strong Thanksgiving weekend. We don’t get the early-morning Black Friday shoppers.
“It’s more of a steady flow of customers throughout the day. Same thing as Saturday.”
Lizzi Lambert said in an email that she and her two children are “working pretty much round the clock to keep up with things” at Haystacks. The women’s clothing and accessories store operates a warehouse and online store in Suttons Bay as well as eight retail locations in the area (downtown Traverse City, Elk Rapids, downtown and Fishtown in Leland, Suttons Bay and Petoskey) as well as Delray Beach, Florida and Essex, Connecticut.
“Online is seeing increases from 2020 and in-store is performing equal to or better than 2019 and of course much better than 2020,” Lambert said in an email.
A chilly Black Friday and a snowy Small Business Saturday didn’t seem to dampen the spirits downtown. In fact, it may have raised the holiday shopping spirit.
“If anything, people were waiting for the snow before they realized its actually Christmas,” Makin said of his 118 E. Front St. store. “The snow seemed to help.”
The heaters were cranking both days inside the M22 store at 125 E. Front St. Assistant manager Athena Sanchez said shoppers came in to get out of the cold and to get a look at the expanded space, all while shopping for some new apparel.
“Even with the cold weather, people were out having dinner, walking around and touring the area while visiting for the holiday,” Sanchez said.
On the adjacent block in downtown Traverse City, the owner of James C. Smith Fine Jewelry said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday were a little down from previous years. Smith said Traverse City Central playing in the state championship football game at 1 p.m. Friday and the snow on Saturday were among the factors.
“We’ve had some really good years on Small Business Saturday,” Smith said. “Because of the weather, I think a lot of people stayed away. We weren’t particularly busy this year as we have been in years past.”
Smith also said that business at his 101 W. Front St. store is up about 15 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019. He said spring engagements were more popular 10-15 years ago, but a move away from the tradition in the last decade and a half has helped moderate activity throughout the calendar, and not just at the end.
“This year as a whole we’ve been really blessed to be busier than we have been the last couple of years,” Smith said. “Our business has gotten a lot more consistent with engagements, anniversaries and birthdays.”
Adobe Analytics data supports what Smith is seeing at his jewelry store.
In an email released Tuesday, Adobe Analytics reported consumers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday, a 1.4 percent decrease from 2020. Black Friday shopping dropped 1.3 percent from 2020 to $8.9 billion while Thanksgiving Day remained flat at $5.1 billion, according to the release.
“With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday,” Adobe Digital Insights Director Taylor Schreiner said in the release. “This was further fueled by growing awareness of supply chain challenges and product availability. It spread out e-commerce spending across the months of October and November, putting us on track for a season that still will break online shopping records.”
Brilliant Books Monthly recently was named one of “The 7 Best Book Clubs” by Top Consumer Reviews. Makin said the other six were book of the month clubs, but Brilliant offers more products, making it the best independent book store subscription service.
“We’ll take that,” Makin said.
Brilliant Books and other area retailers also will take what looks to be a renewed commitment to gift-giving in 2021.
“We are a great bit ahead of where we were in the process the years before the pandemic,” Makin said. “People are excited to get out and get some nice things for people.
“There’s also the camaraderie. There seems to be a spirit of everybody determined to get out there and enjoy themselves again.”
“We hope so,” Bantien said of the Bellaire toy store, which has plenty of offerings for good girls and boys (and even the slightly naughty). “I think a lot of people are very conscientious about shopping small and what is local to them.”
Smith is also looking for a strong 2021, even if activity comes “more in the middle and end of December for us.”
“Absolutely,” Smith said. “Christmas is still our busiest time of the year.”
