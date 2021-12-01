TRAVERSE CITY — Plante Moran and Real Estate One are separated on East Front Street by a little more than 1,000 feet.
The two Traverse City offices also were separated by one spot among large employers in the 2021 Michigan’s Top Workplaces in the 2021 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces competition.
Plante Moran ranked No. 1 and Real Estate One No. 2 among the top Michigan workplaces with 500 or more employees, according to a Nov. 14 article at freep.com. Both companies are headquartered in Southfield.
The Free Press partnered with Energage, an employee research and culture technology firm based in Philadelphia, to determine the 2021 list, according to the article. The Top Workplaces list recognized 30 large, 70 midsize (150-499 employees) and 74 small (149 or fewer employees) businesses.
“The rankings are based solely on employee survey feedback that is then analyzed based on Energage’s objective criteria,” according to the article.
Three other companies with offices or branches in Traverse City also made the list of the top large workplaces. Edward Jones was No. 7, MSU Federal Credit Union No. 8 and GreenStone Farm Credit Services No. 10.
MSUFCU was named a Top Workplace by the Free Press for the 11th consecutive year, according to a release from the East Lansing-headquartered credit union. MSUFCU CEO and President April Clobes also was selected as one of three Top Leaders, according to the release.
“We are honored to be named a Top Workplace for the 11th consecutive year,” Clobes said in the release from the credit union.
“It is a privilege to receive this award,” MSUFCU Chief Human Resources Officer Silvia Dimma said in the release. “By empowering our employees with necessary tools and educational resources, as well as trust in their abilities, together we build a culture and work environment that we are all proud to be a part of and one that we continue to enhance.”
Credit Acceptance, also headquartered in Southfield, was No. 3 among the top large workplaces in Michigan, according to the Free Press.
Only one business headquartered in northern Michigan made the list. Bay Street Orthopaedics & Spine in Petoskey ranked No. 32 among the top small workplaces.
The top three small workplaces, in order, were: Jeff Glover & Associates (Plymouth), DOBI Real Estate (Birmingham) and Optimal Care, Inc. (Bingham Farms).
Century 21 Curran & Oberski in Dearborn topped the list of best midsize workplaces, according to the Detroit Free Press. Covenant Eyes, Inc. (Owosso) ranked second and Matick Automotive Group (Redford Township) was third.
The complete list is available at https://tinyurl.com/2021FreepWorkplaces.
