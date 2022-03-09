TRAVERSE CITY — Eric Lundquist is the franchisee of the new Traverse City Pet Supplies Plus store.
He is partnering with his father, Karl, to open the 9,000-square-foot business at 3180 W. South Airport Road West, most recently the home of Pier One Imports. Plans are for Eric’s wife, Julie, and two of the couple’s three children to eventually play a big part of the operations.
But there’s only one personality running the show. Her name is Karma. She has four legs and long, droopy ears.
“It’s her store,” Eric Lundquist said of the couples’ basset hound, who often works with an assistant, a papillon named Coco.
“She’s the boss,” Julie Lundquist added.
A soft opening is set for Friday, March 11, and a grand opening May 7-8, for the latest Pet Supplies Plus Store, which operates as Good Dog Karma, LLC. The third-largest specialty pet food retailer franchises 615 stores in the United States.
The Traverse City location will be the 60th in Michigan. Pet Supplies Plus also has northern Michigan locations in Gaylord (652 Edelweiss Village) and Petoskey (2160 Anderson Road).
Eric Lundquist said he purchased the Pet Supplies Plus franchise two years ago. But he wasn’t looking to go just anywhere and open a store.
“It took us a while to find a spot that was available,” he said. “We told them we didn’t want to go anywhere except Traverse City.”
Karl Lundquist has lived in Suttons Bay for more than 40 years and Eric has been a frequent visitor ever since. He talked about mountain biking and skiing at Sugar Loaf Resort.
“Our goal is to get up here,” he said. “I’ve been coming up here since 1980. I love it up here.”
Eric Lundquist said Julie “eventually” will join him in Traverse City. Daughter Abby Lundquist is expected to join the staff as a groomer, while daughter Maggie Lundquist, who shows dogs for a living, may also. The four humans collectively have 10 dogs and two cats.
“This is my retirement plan,” Eric Lundquist said. “But you can’t retire totally. You have to have something you enjoy doing. We’re trying to find a family business where we can work as a family.”
And what better place than a pet store, Eric Lundquist said.
“I needed a business where I could bring my dog to work,” he said.
Traverse City formerly had a Pet Supplies Plus store, at a different location on W. South Airport Road, under a different franchisee. The new site has three self dog wash stations and three grooming stations at the back of store. It has 9,000 square feet of retail space. The front features a dog bakery with treats available.
The store opening will feature a drawing for a free pet portrait by Suttons Bay artist Kat Dakota. Eric Lundquist said those entering the giveaway for the monthly pet portrait for a year need to visit the TC store in person to enter.
While dogs and cats are the star of the show, there are plenty of supplies for fish, bird, reptiles, ferrets, Guinea pigs, gerbils and hamsters. “It’s a little bit of everything,” Eric Lundquist said.
There is also a small community room in the back of the store that is available free of charge to small groups.
Eric Lundquist said it already hosted the 4-H dog group on a Sunday in February.
When the store opens, the Traverse City Pet Supplies Plus will offer free same-day delivery within a seven-mile radius, and curbside pick-up.
“That’s the way we compete with the Amazons of the world,” he said. “We’re focused on supporting our neighbors, community and giving the best possible service within our geographic region.”
Eric Lundquist said Pet Supplies Plus has 10 employees for the Traverse City store with “room for 10 more.” He said store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to visiting the area, Eric Lundquist has worked with several local companies as president of A.A. Jansson, Inc. The Waterford company is a metrology lab. The fourth-generation company currently is operated by Eric’s sister, Alison McClellan.
Eric’s great grandfather, Sven Lundquist, took his precision gage blocks from Sweden to the United States and managed the Ford Motor Johansson Gage Block Division, which was critical to the assembly line process. Eric Lundquist said his great grandfather has an office right next to Henry Ford in Dearborn.
Precision gage blocks are “guaranteed to have an error of less than .000016” per inch of length,” according to the company history on its website.
