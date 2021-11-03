ACME — Northern Michigan, like the rest of the nation, is striving to recover from the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The region is affected by the same factors that tug at the rest of the U.S., but we’re on course to recover faster than some areas.
Food service, retail, real estate and manufacturing all suffered during the pandemic, as did millions of workers.
These issues and more were addressed during the Traverse Connect Annual Economic Summit at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa on Tuesday, which attracted more than 400 attendees.
“Manufacturing jobs won’t come back everywhere in the U.S.,” said keynote speaker Jeff Korzenik, managing director and chief investment strategist for Fifth Third Investment Management Group. “But jobs will come back to parts of the country that have strong manufacturing infrastructure and culture. And that certainly includes northern Michigan.”
“The pandemic has changed how we live, how we shop, how we work. And some jobs are never coming back,” he said.
We’re now in the middle of a transition stage in which many workers idled by the pandemic hesitate to return to the workplace. Many workers are contemplating difficult choices about how to move forward. Do they wait and see if their old jobs reappear? Or do they accept pay cuts, longer commutes, retraining programs, and aim for a job in a completely new field?
This period of indecision has led to what Korzenik calls “reallocation friction,” a situation in which employees’ skill sets are a mismatch for employers’ needs. There are plenty of open job positions, but potential applicants aren’t qualified, or perhaps not willing, to take those jobs.
He offered the example of the January shuttering of Macy’s flagship store in Chicago’s Water Tower Place, which put hundreds of people out of work. A nearby mail-order warehouse needs hundreds of workers. Statistical models might suggest the workers are interchangeable. But people who have worked long careers in high-end retail may not be interested in driving a forklift.
Those retail workers must decide whether to completely change career paths or wait until something they like better comes along.
“Eventually, people will make these painful decisions,” Korzenik said.
