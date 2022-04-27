TRAVERSE CITY — A lot can change in the world of startups in eight weeks.
Never mind eight years.
What began as Startup Weekend TC in 2014 returns as Northern Michigan Startup Week in 2022. The week begins May 9 with Space Night and culminates May 15 with the TechStars Startup Weekend Pitch Competition.
Northern Michigan Angels Administrative Director Bradley Matson blamed the gap between events on living out of town for five years. But he’s excited to bring the event back and expand its involvement.
Matson said the event is designed to hit on all different levels, regardless of any business or financial success. He said events are designed for high school and college students, but also follows to professionals and eventually investment back in the community.
“The more you can involve more parts of the community the better,” said Matson, a member of the planning committee for the event. “For us it’s looking at the startup ecosystem. For a whole ecosystem, you need a whole pipeline.”
And a pipeline needs more than just three days.
“In 2014 it was just Startup Weekend,” said Keri Amlotte, a spokesperson for Northern Michigan Startup Week and a member of the planning committee. “It was all on one weekend. We grew it this year to be a full week of events.”
“It’s a celebration, just like Cherry Festival or Film Festival,” said TCNewTech Executive Director and fellow planning committee member Jennifer Szunko. “There are different events going on every day of the week. There is something for everybody and it’s mostly free.”
Startup Week is a partnership between 20Fathoms, TCNewTech, Newton’s Road and Northern Michigan Angels. The first two of the four partner organizations didn’t even exist when Startup Weekend began. Even though the first Startup Weekend included participants that went on to form or join local companies, the focus is on ideas. Plus the entire startup landscape has changed dramatically from what TCcodes and TCcyber Program Manager Keith Kelly and Matson helped deliver eight years ago.
“When I look at what participants from the first TC Startup Weekend are doing for the local and regional Startup Ecosystem now, I can’t help but be excited for some of the ideas and opportunities that will spring up this time around,” Matson said in a release. “The local startup community is much more vibrant now, and new ideas can be plugged into a more robust community network of resources.”
Besides the additions of 20Fathoms and TCNewTech, Amlotte said national technological companies like ATLAS Space Operations have relocated headquarters to Traverse City. Hybrid Robotics and Interactive Aerial went from ideas and projects of Northwestern Michigan College students to fruition as businesses in the last eight years.
“This is a good time to bring attention to what’s been going on here,” said Amlotte, also director of marketing for 20Fathoms.
Events
- Space Night — May 9 at 5 p.m.; Milliken Auditorium at the Dennos Museum Center. Cost: free.
Event features two panels: Founders, Astropreneurs, Innovators Panelists (Brad King, Orbion; Adam Kall, KMI; Reuben Sorensen, Orbital Effects; Gene Sorgi, Challenger Comms) and Future Space Industry Panelists (Don Moore, GeoJump; Stephanie Gowell, Meta Orbital Effects; James DiCorcia, EOI; Mike Carey, ATLAS Space Operations).
“We’re bringing in space experts from around the state to talk about their careers,” Amlotte said. “One of the goals of the program is to talk about career opportunities in space. There’s much more than NASA. It’s for students and adults to not only learn about what they’re doing now, but where the industry is going.”
- Funding Innovation: Barrel-Side Chat — May 10 at 4 p.m.; Trattoria Stella. Cost: $45.
A wine tasting and panel discussion “about the journey from raising startup capital to billion dollar exits” featuring Boomerang Catapult Principal Casey Cowell and Gatsby CEO Zack Urlocker, who was also the operations architect of Zendesk and Duo Security.
- Startup Expo & Community Celebration — May 11 at 5:30 p.m.; Visions (inside the CenterPointe Building). Cost: $20.
The expo part of the event includes several businesses making it in the startup space, including Aurora Consulting, The Michigan SBDC Tech Team and LooUQ. Amlotte said the May 11 event includes awards recognition for “local innovators who have particularly contributed to the regional start-up community.”
Music entertainers Michigan House of Ann Arbor will keep things jumping, Amlotte said.
“It’s a party,” she said. “It’s 20Fathoms throwing a party.”
- University Idea Showcase — May 12 at 5:30 p.m.; City Opera House. Cost: free.
Similar to college takeover night at TCNewTech, Amlotte said participating universities will showcase their best student ideas while “competing against each other ... for prizes, bragging rights and some custom-made trophies.” Szunko said Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Michigan Tech, Michigan State, Northern Michigan and Grand Valley State were confirmed as of Monday.
The audience is encouraged to wear gear from their alma maters. Szunko said participating universities will receive a copy of “The Student Startup Guide” by Courtney Gras.
- Northwest Michigan Student Pitch Competition — May 13 at 5:30 p.m.; City Opera House. Cost: free.
There will be two separate pitch competitions — one for high school students from Elk Rapids, TC West, TC Central and the Career-Tech Center — and another from an NMC entrepreneurship class taught by Kelly. The prep students will pitch one idea per school while each of the NMC students will present theirs individually.
Amlotte said the high school portion of the event will encompass about 80 different students. Both the prep and NMC students will compete for prizes and are paired with mentors from Michigan Tech and the Traverse City SCORE chapter. “We are grateful for their support,” she said.
- TechStars Startup Weekend — May 13-15; West Innovation Center at NMC. Cost: $65.
Participants age 18 and older will have 54 hours to work on projects for the competition. Amlotte said participants will form teams, partner with a mentor and “can work 24-7 to create a strategy and business model.”
“You’ll have an opportunity to learn about how to start a business while you’re actually working on the project,” she said. “It’s an immersive experience.”
- TechStars Startup Weekend Pitch Competition — May 15 at 5 p.m.; City Opera House. Cost: free.
Northern Michigan Startup Week concludes with a Demo Day for Techstars Startup Weekend. Teams pitch ideas for $5,000 in services to a panel of judges.
More information on the entire week is available at https://nmsw.co/. Lead sponsors are Hagerty, Boomerang Catapult, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and NMC.
“It’s a busy week,” Amlotte said.
