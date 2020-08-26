TRAVERSE CITY — Living, and more importantly working, where other people vacation is possible.
Let Nick Hansmann give you a first-hand account.
Maybe Chloe Kiple can provide a glimpse behind the camera of what it takes to be a television news reporter and anchor at 9&10 News. Perhaps welder Kyle Harris can give you the dirt on working for Elmer’s Excavating.
Hansmann, Kiple and Harris are three of the more than dozen working professionals involved in a new program from Northwest Michigan Works and the regional MiSTEM Network. The ongoing project created a series of Career Profiles, helping a wide range of students and other job seekers put a name to a job in northern Michigan.
“You hear on every news station ... that there is a lack of manufacturing (workers) all across America,” said Hansmann, who is weeks away from marking his fifth year as an electrical engineer at Industrial Magnetics, Inc. in Boyne City. “And in a vacation area like northern Michigan it’s even worse.”
Hansmann was quick to add there are many possibilities for a wide-range of jobs in northern Michigan — and he’s ready and willing to tell people about it.
“I think it’s important for them to know that cool work is available right in their backyard,” the 29-year-old engineer said.
“It allows people to put a face with these jobs,” added Shelly VanderMeulen, career adviser for Northwest Michigan Works and the regional MiSTEM Network.
VanderMeulen said students are more likely to be interested in a career when they can put a face and a name with it. This is even more vital with social distancing and virtual meetings brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Already the MiCareerQuest event in May was canceled by the global health crisis. The annual Manufacturing Day — which typically sees record numbers every year — the first Friday in October looks like it is going virtual in 2020.
Other opportunities for students to get exposure to post-secondary jobs also have disappeared or are on the verge of postponement.
“I don’t even know when we’ll have our next in-person one,” said Drea Weiner, MiSTEM Network Regional Director, on a virtual Google meeting last week. “It depends on the state of the state.”
At a MiCareerQuest event downstate in 2019, employers were using trading cards for students to see the kind of jobs were available. So the idea behind northern Michigan’s version emerged.
“That was kind of where that came out of,” VanderMeulen said. “Career Profiles are a way we can connect to human resources. Students can know that there is a real person that has that real job in northern Michigan.
“It’s a way to give that career exploration, whether its in person or online.”
Profiles include items such as Core Tasks, Outlook, High School and Career Tech Options, What People Love Most About Their Job and places to pursue a post-secondary degree (if applicable). There is also a salary range for a particular position, both in northern Michigan and the state.
Rob Dickinson, regional director for Northwest Michigan Works, said the Career Profiles are “a hyper-local resource” and can expose people to jobs they might not have known about otherwise, like a human resources manager at a construction company or an accountant at a manufacturing plant.
“This is a greater representation of those jobs that are in this area,” Dickinson said.
Manufacturing Day and other job exposure exploration are focused on junior and senior high school students.
Susan Ward, Jobs for Michigan Graduates Manager, said the Career Profiles are an excellent tool beyond these expos. She said teachers can use them when students are researching careers, scanning QR codes at in-person event or to review information or watch videos at a later date.
“We are envisioning using these career profiles as a before, during and after activity,” said Ward, who also described it as “more of a pathway project.”
Weiner said another post-use is to have contact information for possible internship opportunities.
Dickinson said the profiles will be used with Northwest Michigan Works clients and eventually linked to the ‘Career Pathways’ portion of its website. He said Northwest Michigan Works views youth as those ages 16 to 24 years old, but said they will also be used with older clients looking to transition from one career to the next.
“We’re excited we can use it in schools, we can use it outside of the classroom, we can use it with students and we can use it with adults,” VanderMeulen said. “It’s kind of a multi-purpose tool.”
VanderMeulen said 15 career profiles already are complete and another 15 are in progress.
“I’m getting more people and companies signed up all the time,” she said.
VanderMeulen said her quest is to have 100-200 profiles, including multiple job profiles from the same company.
“That may be lofty, but that’s my goal,” VanderMeulen said. “I want kids to be able to see, ‘Oh my gosh. There’s so many jobs.’”
Industrial Magnetics, Inc. was one company that turned in multiple profiles. Hansmann joked the two with the lowest seniority were tasked with the project.
“I did one from Industrial Magnetics and my supervisor, Elly Pascoe, did one too,” he said. “We’re the two of the younger engineers in our group, so we’re usually put on the hook for things like this.
“I don’t mind. I could talk about engineering, electromagnetics ... all of it.”
Asked why he submitted a Career Profile, Hansmann had a simple answer. It has everything to do with his earlier point about exposing young people to the possibilities available to work and live in northern Michigan.
“I think we need to,” Hansmann said.
