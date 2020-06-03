TRAVERSE CITY — Paintball has and does pay the bills.
But customers and salesmen alike have discovered T.C. Paintball is so much more than the name.
New owner John Gardiner is continuing what founder Wayne Berry started nine years ago at the store. Gardiner took over the business on March 20 after working 11 years at Best Buy in Traverse City, the last five as sales manager.
“We’re a game and hobby store as well,” Gardiner said. “I have customers that still walk in and say, ‘I didn’t know you had all this stuff.’ Half of my friends at Best Buy didn’t realize we had anything other than paintball.”
“We’re the best-kept secret,” Berry added.
Located at 1825 M-37 South for the past nine years, Berry said the hobby portion of the business was born out of necessity. Berry said paintball and Airsoft play seasonally shuts down the first week of November and there were some very lean days until he decided to add board and card games to the inventory.
Berry discovered that his paintball customers discovered the game side of the business during the winter. And the gamers, led by Magic the Gathering and Warhammer enthusiasts, discovered the paintball side of the business.
“Wayne really created a cross-culture,” Gardiner said. “Fifty percent of our paintball customers play Magic, Warhammer or both.”
“It gave us a whole new reach,” Berry added.
Gardiner said only 30 percent of the inventory at T.C. Paintball is dedicated to paintball and Airsoft. The main showroom wall is dedicated to the sport, and there’s an aisle of accessories.
“There’s just not the variety of paintball that we need that much floor space,” he said.
But 70-80 percent of the floor space is dedicated to gaming, including an 800-square-foot War Room featuring six full-size gaming tables.
COVID-19 restrictions have forced Gardiner to wave the white flag on the War Room, but he said “hopefully we’ll be able to open that portion soon and run some events.”
While the majority of store space is dedicated to gaming, paintball accounted for about 75 percent of the revenue in 2018. T.C. Paintball has a two-acre field behind the business used for paintball and Airsoft play for up to 20 participants. Airsoft has smaller caliber markers traveling at a slower speed, making it suitable for younger players and/or for introductory players.
T.C. Paintball also has a 55-acre field in Copemish at 8257 Harland Road. Both paintball fields are available for group outings, with a variety of packages available.
The Copemish field hosts open play on Sundays in what Gardiner said is the perfect activity during coronavirus. He limits rental equipment to one use per week.
Gardiner said 74 people spread out over the expansive parcel on Sunday.
“The waiver you have to sign to play requires you to stay 10 feet away when you’re on the playing field,” Gardiner said with a laugh. “We’re legally requiring you to social distance anyway.”
The health pandemic did put a crimp in Gardiner’s ownership transition. He took over the business “about four days before we closed” because of the restrictions.
A long-time customer at T.C. Paintball, Gardiner said he first joked to Berry in March of 2019 about taking over.
“’When are you ready to sell this place?’” Berry recalls Gardiner’s inquiry. “I jokingly said, ‘Right now.’ I told him we turn 20 in May, that’s long enough for owning things.
“I think it’s all about opportunity. You had a guy that wanted to buy it and in my heart I felt I owned it long enough.”
Gardiner said Berry “created something special” with T.C. Paintball and is eager to continue the success of the business that turned 21 years old in May. Gardiner said his wife, Melinda, and his kids are fully supportive of the “exciting opportunity to run a store of my own.”
T.C. Paintball is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store has four employees, including the owner and his brother, Mike.
In addition to continuing what Berry started and hosting sanctioned gaming tournaments, the paintball portion of the business soon will expand into air-powered Nerf guns. Gardiner said Nerf will allow the business to continue its reach into a younger demographic.
“In 2021, Nerf is going to be big at T.C. Paintball,” Berry predicted.
