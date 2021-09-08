LANSING — Residential building permits in Michigan topped 10,000 in the first seven months of 2021.
A total of 10,219 single-family home permits were issued between January and July 2021, according to data compiled by the Home Builders Association of Michigan. The HBAM used U.S. Census Bureau reporting to compile the residential permit data, according to a release.
Because of the 2020 finish and the strong start in the first seven months of 2021, the “trailing 12-month (single-family home) permit total to reach 18,039 as of June 2021,” according to a release. The mid-year permit level is the highest since September 2007.
“This year’s total is 44 percent higher than the same time period in 2020, albeit last year’s totals were depressed due to the two-month industry shutdown caused by the response to the COVID pandemic,” HBA of Michigan CEO Bob Filka said in the release. “For this reason, it is important to compare monthly performance to 2019 or earlier.
“To illustrate that point, this year is 19 percent higher than the same period in 2019 and is actually the best first six-month start to the year since 2006.”
As opposed to the first part of 2021, Filka said in the release that lumber prices have “come down significantly as of the beginning of August.” Filka said the decline hasn’t been felt across the construction industry yet.
“... it takes time for those prices to make their way to the builders at the other end of the supply chain,” Filka said in the release. “Furthermore, the broader residential construction supply chain also includes raw materials (such as copper and cement), construction products (such as drywall, wiring, carpeting, etc.), fixtures and appliances.
“Each segment is seeing price increases as they desperately try to keep up with current demand while planning and scaling for future activity.”
The HBAM predicts new home building permits to plateau over the final part of 2021, averaging about 1,400 permits per month. If the permits do level out, HBAM is forecasting a total of 17,251 issued in 2021. The revised forecast is more than 7 percent higher than the original prediction of 16,017.
While home inventory has a big bearing on permit activity, Filka said levels could be 10-15 percent higher than pre-pandemic level “if not for the lower number of people employed (275,000 fewer than the 12-month pre-pandemic average), lower North American vehicle production (1.9 million fewer units per year than pre-pandemic average) and higher crude oil prices (up 91 percent compared to June 2020),” according to the release.
