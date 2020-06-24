ELK RAPIDS — My Michigan Roots is living up to its name.
After selling apparel in other stores for 8 years and at festivals around the state for 5, My Michigan Roots opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Friday. The first retail location had to be in Elk Rapids.
“These are my roots,” said owner Tim Barry, whose parents moved to Elk Rapids from downstate in 1974. “How ironic that I would actually find a spot in Elk Rapids.
“We found out through a mutual friend that this space was available and we just jumped on it.”
The location at 126 River St. opened for business on Friday. It is across the street from where his now wife, Kelly Barry, lived for a brief stint, well before she even met the 1996 Elk Rapids High School graduate.
The Barrys said the store opening was met with a lot of enthusiasm Friday and throughout the weekend. My Michigan Roots sells mostly apparel and features three main product lines: My Michigan Roots (including a separate line for the Upper Peninsula), Elk Rapids and Eat, Sleep, Adventure.
“It went real well,” Kelly Barry said. “We had so much community support. It was so fun to see that.”
“It was really good,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for better. Just seeing so many people’s faces light up when they walked into the building was just remarkable.
“And it’s just the beginning.”
Kali Vasquez of Elk Rapids said she visited the store when it first opened, but has been outfitting her family in My Michigan Roots wear ever since Tim Barry first started selling. She said Tim and her brother have been friends for years.
“I love it,” Vasquez said of the design, as well as the charitable contributions by the Barrys. “I’m super proud of them. It’s so cool to see all their stuff around and people wearing it. It’s great to see them succeed.”
My Michigan Roots began as a wholesale business. After three years, art shows and festivals became the norm during summer months. Tim Barry said the opportunity to travel and meet people from across the state was important. He said the practice will continue in 2021 when events return to the state schedule.
“We really needed a hub as well,” said Tim Barry, who does screen printing at the back of the new store.
During the winter months, Tim and Kelly Barry would head to Florida and then take a southern route across the United States to California, visiting some of the less-populated national parks and teaching paramotoring — powered paragliding. Tim Barry also gives instruction in paramotoring in northern Michigan and said he “can fly to work now.”
While heading south last winter, Tim Barry decided to make the leap into a retail location.
“I got all the way to the Michigan border and turned around,” Tim Barry said. “I said, ‘If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right now.’”
“It’s been super exciting,” added Kelly Barry, who wasn’t with Tim when he made his U-turn, but had planned to meet up with him later. “We felt like we had taken it a far as we could with the festival venues. It was time to let it grow. We kind of put all the chips on the table.”
After an extensive four-month renovation interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, My Michigan Roots was ready to open its doors. The building previously was home to stores for antiques and hardware.
The new store offers home decor items and also sells and rents OneWheels, a brand of self-balancing electric skateboard. But apparel is the emphasis at My Michigan Roots, and the Barrys make that apparent.
“We don’t sell just anything,” Tim Barry said. “If it’s something Kelly or myself wouldn’t wear or stand behind, we don’t sell it. We want the people to have the same feeling when we put that shirt on.”
There is a full screen-printing operation in the back of the building. “That’s where the magic happens,” said Kelly Barry, who worked in the medical field for 20 years before joining Tim in this venture.
My Michigan Roots began when Tim Barry got a tattoo of the Michigan roots that is now the company logo. Kelly Barry said Tim began printing the design for “friends and family, and it went from there.”
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day “at least for the summer,” Kelly Barry said.
