DETROIT — Munson Medical Center was one of five state health organizations to receive grant funding through the Addressing Perinatal Opioid Use Disorder initiative.
According to a release from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the funding is for new or existing projects “to prevent and treat opioid use disorder among women, their children and infants during prenatal, pregnancy and postpartum periods.”
The initiative is a partnership between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
Munson Medical Center received $64,135 for its Region 2 Perinatal Quality Collaborative.
According to the release, the grant funding will be used to “support the implementation of universal Perinatal Substance Use Disorder High Touch, High Tech screening, brief intervention and referral for pregnant women at their first prenatal appointment with their obstetric provider.”
The Regional Perinatal Quality Collaborative received a total of $300,000 in grant funding. Other organizations to receive funding included:
- $74,695 to Sparrow Hospital Lansing to support a mobile health clinic stationed at three substance use treatment facilities.
- $50,000 to the Kent County Health Department in Grand Rapids to enhance access to treatment and resources in West Michigan through MIRecovery.info.
- $66,779 to the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance in Saginaw to bring together eight to 12 pregnant women for an evidence-based model of group health care, addressing substance use, prenatal care, mental health and Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS).
- $44,391 to War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie/Marquette to provide onsite care for infants born with NAS. The program will also offer provider and patient education and implement a Medication Intervention Program.
According to the MDHHS’ Division for Vital Records, “the rate of infants discharged from hospitals for drug withdrawals has increased by more than 50 percent” between 2010 and 2017.
There are 10 Regional Perinatal Quality Collaboratives in the state.
