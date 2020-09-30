LANSING — Michigan residents will have more options for returning bottles and cans with the beginning of Phase 2 on Oct. 5.
According to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury, “all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers with reverse vending machine must reopen their bottle return facilities and resume the collection of returnable bottles and cans to refund outstanding deposits.”
Retailers with other types of bottle return facilities can reopen “at their discretion.”
These include return facilities staffed by employees and those with “more than minimal person-to-person contact.”
The release added that retailers may:
- Limit the number of beverage containers returned by a single individual per day to a deposit refund amount of $25.
- Set special or limited hours of operation for return facilities.
- Limit the number of available and operating reverse vending machines.
- Close return facilities periodically for cleaning and supply management.
- Implement other procedures or restrictions as necessary to promote safety, efficiency, or both.
If individuals recycle bottles or cans instead of returning to a retailer for the deposit, “state law outlines that 75 percent of the previously collected bottle deposit money is automatically deposited into the state’s Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund and 25 percent is returned to the retailers.”
In Phase 1, retailers with return facilities located at the front of the store or housed in a separate area by reverse vending machines were required to reopen.
The collection of returnable beverage containers was suspended by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March 23 executive order.
More information on the bottle and can return update is available at https://tinyurl.com/depositPhase2.
