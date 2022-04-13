TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center now has some ice cream to go with its pie.
Moomers Homemade Ice Cream introduced a new flavor of ice cream for the TBCAC called Super Kid. A portion of the proceeds for the sale of the ice cream will be donated to the organization.
Earlier this month, the Grand Traverse Pie Company announced it will donate 25 cents for each baked good purchased during April to the TBCAC.
“The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center is trilled to have support from local businesses, especially during April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month,” Development Director Mary Jo Zazueta said. “We’ve had long-time support from the Grand Traverse Pie Company and we’re very excited that Moomers concocted a special flavor for kids.”
Super Kid is a colorful ice cream with lots of sprinkles, according to a release. The special flavor will be available at the Moomers store at 7263 N. Long Lake Road during April. Super Kid won’t be sold in other locations and will be not be produced after April, according to the release from TBCAC.
There will be a special event at Moomers on April 22 where kids will receive a free pinwheel, the national symbol for child abuse prevention. Representatives from TBCAC will be at Moomers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 22.
Moomers is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store can be reached at (231) 941-4122.
The Grand Traverse Pie Company is also supporting the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center with a 25 cent donation for every baked good, which includes cinnamon rolls, turnovers, muffins, cookies, scones and brownies. Gluten-free options available.
Grand Traverse Pie Company owners Denise and Mike Busley “have been steadfast advocates and supporters of Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and the Public Will to end child sexual abuse,” according to a release from TBCAC.
Grand Traverse Pie Company has two Traverse City stores located at 525 West Front St. and 101 N. Park St. More information is available by calling (231) 922-7437.
The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit that provides free prevention training to organizations, groups and schools; and intervention and counseling services to victims of child abuse who reside in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Wexford counties and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
