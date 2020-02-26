TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Works! and Northwestern Michigan College are hosting a combined career fair March 5 from 3-6 p.m. at the Hagerty Center, 715 E. Front St.
The Career & Employment Fair is an effort to merge the previously separate NMC Career Fair, Jobs for Vets and Technology Career Fair events.
The combined fair will open at 2 p.m. for veterans and military families, at 3 p.m. for others.
According to a release from Michigan Works, the March 5 event is “open to all job seekers, including students, NMC alumni and other community members.” More than 80 employers are expected at the event.
Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance and upload resumes at www.nmc.edu/careerfair in the Attendees section. Resumes will be sent to exhibiting employers prior to the event.
Career & Employment Fair attendees should also bring copies of their resume to the event and be ready for onsite interviews.
More information about the event is available at www.nmc.edu/careerfair.
