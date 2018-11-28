TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works has a new business liaison in Benzie and Manistee counties.
Sharon Gordon will serve as the "employer's first point of contact with the Michigan Works! system," according to a release from Northwest Michigan Works, a program of Networks Northwest.
Gordon has worked with area businesses as the Michigan Works support specialist for the last 10 years.
Among the services the business liaison performs are:
— Helping develop and post job openings on Pure Michigan Talent Connect
— Employee recruitment, screening and referrals
— Workforce training, including Going PRO Talent Fund grants
— Outplacement services to displaced workers
— Connection to services provided by economic services such as Small Business Development Center, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the Global Trade Alliance of Northern Michigan
— Professional community involvement and networking
— Connection to local apprenticeships
Employers can contact Gordon at sharon.gordon@networksnorthwest.org or (231) 342-2569. Employers can also contact Northwest Michigan Works centers in Traverse City at (231) 922-3700 or Manistee at (231) 723-2535.
