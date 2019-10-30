CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Scott Gondzar grew up in Traverse City but now is working 1,200 miles west as owner and roaster at The Snowy Elk Coffee Company in Cheyenne.
Gondzar, 41, spent time in Europe, Montana and Costa Rica before settling in Colorado. Two years ago he moved north across the state border to Cheyenne.
His career has been just as varied a journey as his geographic wanderings.
He helped teach kiteboarding for the Broneah Brothers’ operation in Traverse City. He earned a degree in business from Northwestern Michigan College, did an internship in Germany, then got a bachelor’s degree in tourism marketing from Western Michigan University in 2006, with a minor in organization psychology. He worked for the Boyne organization in Big Sky, Montana, for a few years and was an EMT ski patrol volunteer.
Then he moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, and earned a degree in microbiology at Colorado State University. That’s where he met Julie, 36, originally from Massachusetts. They married.
He became assistant to a master beer brewer and settled into what he thought would be a long career in brewing. But he developed a severe gluten intolerance, which made it impossible to consume the wheat that is a main ingredient of beer.
“So I changed my career,” said Gondzar.
He took a job as an infectious disease microbiologist for the State of Wyoming.
But he felt the call of entrepreneurship. He founded Snowy Elk Coffee Company in 2017 and began selling coffee in January 2018.
“I love science, I love food — now can I mix the two,” said Gondzar.
Scott is the company’s founder. Julie is director of communications and marketing. They and their two employees roast coffee and distribute it across Wyoming and across the globe.
“We sell all over the world,” said Gondzar. “We’ve got retail customers in Amsterdam and South Korea. We got really good at shipping internationally.”
Cheyenne’s Francis E. Warren Air Force Base has introduced military personnel to Snowy Elk’s beans. As they transfer or send gifts to friends, they have provided the company with a thriving trade in shipping coffee beans across the globe, Gondzar said.
Gondzar’s creations won three bronze medals at the 2019 Gold Bean competition: “Corpse Pose” in the decaf category, and both “Morning Bugle” and “Basecamp” in the milk-based espresso category.
Snowy Elk coffee sells in 12-ounce bags, either whole bean or ground, for prices from $10.95 to $14.95, a special roast for $17.95.
At the two-year mark, Snowy Elk Coffee Company is in expansion mode.
“We’re about ready to open our first brick and mortar” retail location, said Gondzar.
The coffee bar in Cheyenne, set to open in spring 2020, will feature an atmosphere built on mountain adventure tourism. Gondzar is enjoying life in Wyoming, and is proud of his company’s status as a hometown industry in Cheyenne.
But Gondzar hasn’t forgotten his northern Michigan roots. Gondzar’s father lives on the family farm near Buckley. His stepfather lives near Williamsburg. He and Julie use Tin Can Printing in Traverse City to screen print Snowy Elk T-shirts and hoodies.
They’re eyeing northern Michigan as a potential market for their Cheyenne-roasted beans.
“It would be nice to expand into Traverse City,” Scott Gondzar said.
And he still has mixed feelings about living far away from his northern Michigan roots. He fondly recalls swimming at Esch Road beach in Benzie County.
“Traverse City is always my hometown,” he said. “I miss living in my hometown. I miss the water. The mountains were a trade-off for the water. It’s bittersweet — every time I leave one, I miss the other.”
