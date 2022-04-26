DEARBORN — Michigan's average gasoline prices crept up on Sunday after several weeks of decline.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.94 a gallon, according to the weekly report from AAA - The Auto Club Group. The pump price was 2 cents more than last week.
The average is down 20 cents from the $4.14 state motorists paid last month, but $1.11 more than the $2.83 reported in April 2021.
A full 15-gallon fill-up costs Michigan motorists an average of $59. The fill-up price is about $8 more than when prices were at their highest in November 2021.
"With crude prices continuing to trade above $100 a barrel, pump prices will likely remain elevated," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in the release.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of a barrel of crude oil $1.72 to $102.07 at the close of Friday's formal trading session.
But the crude oil market remains volatile in the last week of April. "Traders continue to balance supply tightness amid a push by the U.S. and its allies to remove as many Russian barrels from the market as possible while also facing demand concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers," the AAA release states.
Traverse City was listed among the most expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan for several weeks, but was not on the Sunday report.
Michigan's most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($4.08), Ann Arbor ($4.01) and metro Detroit ($3.99). The state's least expensive gas price averages were found in Lansing ($3.80), Saginaw ($3.81) and Grand Rapids ($3.84).
The U.S. average on Sunday was $4.12, a 4-cent increase from last week. The national average at this time last month was $4.24, and $2.89 at this time in April 2021, according to the release.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.