DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices decreased slightly for the second straight week.
State motorists paid an average of $3.35 a gallon for regular unleaded on Sunday, according to the weekly report released Monday morning by AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The average of $3.35 marked a 5 cent decrease from the previous week, according to the release. The average price is 6 cents more than this time in October and $1.35 more than this time in November 2020.
The slight decrease means a full 15-gallon fill-up costs Michigan motorists $50. The fill-up price is about $11 more than it was in January 2020.
The slight decrease could be a welcome sight with Thanksgiving on Thursday. Not that the elevated prices are doing much to affect travel plans.
AAA is predicting 1.6 million Michiganders will travel during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday. The forecast would be a 14 percent increase from 2020, but a 7 percent drop from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
AAA is predicting 1.4 million of the state’s 1.6 million travelers will ride in cars. The report predicts just more than 147,000 state residents will travel by plane over the holiday weekend and nearly 32,000 by bus, train or cruise.
“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Michigan residents from returning to the road for the holidays,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release. “Travelers will likely budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased 700,000 barrels a day to 212 million, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand also dropped slightly from 9.26 million to 9.24 million barrels per day, according to the EIA.
West Texas Intermediate reported the price of crude oil decreased 65 cents to $79.01 at the close of trading Thursday.
Crude oil prices increased after the EIA’s weekly report showed the total domestic crude supply decreased by 2.1 million barrels per day to 433 million.
“ ... crude prices declined earlier last week amid reports that President Joe Biden asked the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to probe if illegal conduct is causing the high prices of gasoline at the pump, citing evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies and declining operating costs,” according to the release.
But any action by the FTC is unlikely to yield any immediate price relief, according to the release.
“The decrease in demand, alongside stocks, has helped to lower pump prices heading into the holiday week. However, gasoline prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are near $80 per barrel,” Woodland said in the release.
Traverse City, which was one of the three least expensive gas price averages in Michigan a week ago, was among the most pricey this week. Marquette has the most expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan at $3.41, with TC and Ann Arbor checking in at $3.40.
The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.31), Flint ($3.32) and Lansing ($3.35).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.41, according to the AAA release. The national average is unchanged from last week, but 4 cents more than this time in October. The national average for a gallon of unleaded in November 2020 was $2.11.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or on the free AAA mobile app.
