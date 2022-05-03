DEARBORN — Michigan's average gasoline prices rose for the second straight week to move over the $4 a gallon mark.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 10 cents last week to $4.04 on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA - The Auto Club Group. The price is 4 cents less than it was on April 1, but $1.24 more than $2.80 on May 1, 2021.
With the increase, Michigan motorists are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $9 more than it was in November 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks increased 1.6 million barrels to 230.8 million, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand also decreased slightly, from 8.87 million barrels per day to 8.74 million.
While these two factors would normally result in decreased gasoline prices, "the fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply have pushed pump prices higher," according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil 32 cents to $102.02 per barrel at the close of trading on Wednesday, according to the release. The EIA report showed total domestic crude oil inventories rose 700,000 barrels to 414.4 million. Prices increased because the current level is about 16 percent lower than it was at the end of April 2021, according to the release.
"Tight gasoline stocks along with volatility in the crude oil market has pushed Michigan gas prices above $4 a gallon for the first time in almost three weeks," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in the release. "Pump prices will likely continue to face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel."
The least expensive gas-price average in Michigan was found in Traverse City, according to the release. The average in TC was $3.96, which came in below Grand Rapids ($4.01) and Lansing ($4.02).
The state's most expensive gas-price averages were found in Marquette ($4.19), Jackson ($4.07) and Ann Arbor ($4.06).
The national average on Sunday was $4.19, according to the release, up 7 cents from a week ago. The national average last month was $4.22 and was $2.90 on May 1, 2021.
Daily state and national gas-price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com. Motorists can find the lowest gas prices in their area with the free AAA mobile app.
