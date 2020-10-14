BENTON HARBOR — Ready, set, nominate.
Nominations are being accepted for the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala May 4, 2021. The nomination deadline is Nov. 13.
According to a release, the Michigan Celebrates Small Business event “recognizes successful growing businesses and their supporters.”
One of the highlights of the annual competition are the 50 Companies to Watch Award.
The category is open to second-stage companies, “defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants,” the release said. All of these businesses must be privately held and headquartered in the state.
Michigan Celebrates received a record 575 nominations for the 50 Companies to Watch award in 2020, according to MCSB Board Chair and Executive Director of Michigan Manufacturing Growth Alliance Jennifer Deamud. That easily surpassed the previous high mark of 425 nominations in 2019.
“In addition to a competitive landscape for this award, the businesses who are selected by the judges go through a rigorous due diligence process prior to the final decision,” Deamud said in the release.
Among the 50 Companies to Watch in 2020 included B&P Manufacturing of Cadillac, Boyne Boat Yard, Inc. of Boyne City, Certified Training Institute of Traverse City, High Five Spirits of Petoskey and Pets Naturally of Traverse City.
There is also a Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni Awards for those previously named to the list. There are two alumni categories: will be offered for 2021:
- Great Place to Work. According to the release, this category is for “increased contributions to its community and for fostering a creative, collaborative workplace culture to enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.”
- Strategically Focused Award. This recognizes a small business “that has strategically increased its sales since receiving the Michigan 50 designation to ensure continued sustainability in an ever-changing economy.”
Nominations can be made at www.MichiganCelebrates.org.
According to the release, nominations can be made by the company itself as well as “service providers, such as attorneys, bankers, accountants, public relations representatives, economic development professionals, etc.”
All nominees will receive an e-mail with information on how to complete an online application. A returned online application must be returned by Dec. 7.
There are also a series of Best Small Business Awardees. These can only be nominated by Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, Small Business Development Centers and SmartZones throughout the state, the release said.
There are also six Founding Partners awards at Michigan Small Business Celebrates. Those are the Edward Lowe Foundation, Michigan Business Network, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Small Business Development Center, Small Business Association of Michigan and the U.S. Small Business Administration — Michigan District Office.
The event has honored nearly 1,000 companies at Michigan Celebrates Small Business since it began in 2005. The total includes 800 second-stage companies in the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch category.
More information on Michigan Celebrates Small Business is available www.MichiganCelebrates.org.
