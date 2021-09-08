DEARBORN — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Michigan increased 8 cents to $3.21 last week, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded in Traverse City was $3.14, making it one of the three least expensive state averages.
Traverse City was among the least expensive for the first time in six weeks. The last time TC was on the list was the last week of June.
The state average of $3.21 is 10 cents less than this time in August, but $1.11 more than this time in 2020, according to the weekly report from AAA. The report was issued at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
State motorists are paying an average of $48 for a 15-gallon fill-up.
The recent jump in state gas price averages is attributed to Hurricane Ida, which took 13 percent of U.S. refining capacity offline. AAA anticipates operations re-starting in the next three weeks, according to a release.
The refinery pause and high crude oil prices kept gasoline prices elevated heading into the holiday weekend. But a decline is expected this week, at least in Michigan.
“The impact of Hurricane Ida caused a sharp spike in gas prices last week ahead of Labor Day weekend,” AAA — The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “The Michigan state average is beginning to trend downward, so drivers could possibly see some stability at the pump this week.”
The least expensive gasoline price average in Michigan was recorded in Benton Harbor ($3.13). Traverse City and Grand Rapids ($3.16) also made the list.
The most expensive gas price averages in the state were recorded in metro Detroit ($3.27), Ann Arbor ($3.26) and Marquette ($3.22).
The national average on Sunday was $3.19, according to the release. The national average was up 4 cents from last week and unchanged from last month.
The national gas price average in September 2020 was $2.22. Michigan’s average a year ago was $2.10.
Daily national and state gas price averages are available at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.