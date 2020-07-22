TRAVERSE CITY — A dip was one thing; a drop was another.
After 24 years in operation — the last five in downtown Traverse City — Michigan Artists Gallery will close its doors on the final day of July.
MAG owner Sue Ann Round said a slowdown beginning in the last month of 2019 followed by the COVID-19 pandemic was just too much to take.
“December, January and February were much weaker than normal,” Round said, adding several other business owners also reported similar economic activity. “Then to have the three months following, I felt I had to cry uncle.
“It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.”
Round moved to 317 E. Front St. in Traverse City after operating for 19 years on North St. Joseph Street in Suttons Bay. MAG, with its decorative and colorful entrance, was directly across from the Larry C. Hardy Parking Deck.
“I took a big risk and rolled the dice to move the gallery to Traverse City,” Round said of the decision to relocate in 2015. “It was a great expense.
“Unfortunately, I had paid all the expenses off and then the pandemic hit.”
Round said being just east of the 100 block of Front Street may have hurt the Traverse City location of MAG. She had “a lot of support” at both of her locations, but felt the gallery was “kind of undiscovered by the people of Traverse City.”
In a release announcing the closure, Round said she is grateful “to my staff, and especially Margaret Emerick, for being my right hand and dear friend over the years.”
A lot of people have stopped in to the store after Round announced the closure. She expects it will continue through the final day on July 31.
“They’ve been coming in and saying, ‘No. You can’t take this away from us,’” Round said.
MAG supported more than 80 artists during her tenure, Round said. “Probably many more throughout the 24 years,” she said.
Artists have until Aug. 8 to pick up any unsold items after the doors are closed.
Despite her sadness leaving the building, Round said it will not be vacant long. Earth Labs run by Kaycie Noble will soon move into the space.
Earth Labs is currently located at 3134 Logan Valley Road.
Earth Labs is a wellness technology lounge, according to its website: “Our focus is to be on the cutting edge of conscious earth-based therapies to help you feel better in your body, mind, and environment easing the way for you to live life to its optimum potential.”
Round said Earth Labs will be a complement to nearby businesses like Yen Yoga and Higher Self Bookstore.
“It’s a nice fit for the neighborhood,” Round said. “It’s an exciting and new addition to the wellness world.”
Round said Noble will also take ownership of her website and is expected to offer a platform “for MAG artists to continue showing and representing their work virtually” in the next few months.
Round will take a while to determine what is next for her personally. Her background is in education, but the constant of the last 24 years will remain.
“I’m ready for a bit of rest, a bit of a pause,” Round said. “My love for art is something that will continue.”
