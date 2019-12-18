TRAVERSE CITY — It’s never too early to start exploring careers or registering for a regional event.
Employers and schools in the northwestern Lower Peninsula are encouraged to sign up for the MiCareerQuest Northwest scheduled for May 13 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
According to a release from Networks Northwest, the event is “the region’s largest career exploration event for students.” About 2,000 students in ninth grade are expected at the event, the release said.
MiCareerQuest is a “hands-on, career and college readiness” event. Local employers from industries such as agriculture, construction, healthcare, hospitality, information technology and manufacturing are expected.
Among the goals for students attending is to:
- Talk with experts from high-demand industries
- Get a chance to touch and work with tools and technology of the trades
- Receive an in-depth knowledge of today’s workplace
Those looking to participate or volunteer for MiCareerQuest Northwest can register at nwm.org/micqnw.
For more information on the event, contact Susan Ward at susan.ward@networksnorthwest.org or Shelly VanderMeulen at shelly.vandermeulen@networksnorthwest.org.
MiCareerQuest was created in 2015 by Michigan Works! Kent, Allegan & Barry Counties (now West Michigan Works!), Kent Intermediate School District and the Construction Workforce Development Alliance. The inaugural event was to help employers who had a “need for future talent in construction, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing,” according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.