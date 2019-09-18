Randy Wood returned to Windemuller as a Technology Specialist at the company’s Traverse City office. Wood will design IT and communications systems, provide tech and sales support to clients, handle service calls for the communications and information technology departments, and handle some management duties. A Master Electrician with 15 years of electrical and communications experience, Wood worked for Windemuller for more than a decade beginning in 2004. He left in 2015 to work as a senior networking engineer elsewhere.
United Way of Northwest Michigan named Jessica Tibbs as Marketing and Volunteer Center Manager. Tibbs moved here four years ago from southeast Michigan. She entered the non-profit field as an AmeriCorps VISTA member, serving at Helplink and Reining Liberty Ranch. Tibbs rose through the ranks to become AmeriCorps VISTA Leader, where she supported 12 VISTA members.
McLaren Northern Michigan, a 202-bed hospital in Petoskey, welcomed Quentin Doperalski, DO, to its Infectious Diseases service. Dr. Doperalski received his medical degree from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York, and completed Internal Medicine residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center and Infectious Diseases fellowship at the University of California San Francisco.
