Dr. Lucinda M. Wenzlick has joined Munson Medical Center as a specialist in hospital medicine. Wenzlick practices with Sound Physicians and sees patients admitted to the hospital.
She is a graduate from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in New York. Wenzlick completed an internal medicine residency at Wayne State University’s Crittenton Hospital Medical Center in Rochester Hills.
Munson Medical Center has added Dr. Tara Schaab as a specialist in ophthalmology. She practices at Cedar Run Eye Center on 3830 W. Front St. and is accepting new patients.
Appointments can be made by calling (231) 929-3888. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Schaab completed a residency in ophthalmology at Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit and a fellowship in medical retina at Northwestern University’s McGaw Medical Center in Chicago.
