Jessica Young joined the TBA Credit Union board of directors this month. Young is a senior art director with Buffalo Groupe, based in Reston, Virginia. She has worked in the creative aspect of marketing for nearly 30 years. Young’s community service includes pro-bono work in the non-profit sector.
Lake Michigan Credit Union hired John Harpst as its vice president of mortgage strategy. The newly-created position at LMCU will be responsible for strategic initiatives and special products in its mortgage division, with a focus on operational efficacy, regulatory compliance and member service. Harpst has more 30 years of experience managing sales and loan operations, including residential, consumer and commercial. Harpst graduated from the University of Dayton with a bachelor’s degree in pre-law/political science.
Neithercut Philanthropy Advisors promoted Renee Sovis to program officer. Sovis joined Traverse City and Detroit-based NPA in 2019 to “support the firm’s work with the Margaret Dunning Foundation” and assist with grantmaking for the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation and the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation, according to a release. In her new role as program officer, Sovis will managing grantmaking operations of private foundation clients as well as lead NPA’s work with the Margaret Dunning Foundation. Her specific duties include application site visits, financial reviews and project assessments.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors added two agents to its team, certified public accountant Alex MacKenzie and Gordon Liechti.
Both will focus on commercial leasing, selling, buying, investment sales and new development. MacKenzie comes to Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors after 7 years as a tax and business adviser in multiple industries. MacKenzie has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and information systems and a master’s degree in accounting with a tax concentration, both from Michigan State University.
Liechti brings a sales background to Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors and will focus on commercial leading. Liechti was the former owner of Garage Door Services, Inc. in Traverse City.
TBA Credit Union promoted or transitioned multiple team members. Earning promotions were Emily Bancroft, from Service Center Representative to Service Center Specialist; Courtney Hillock-Boucher, from Senior Member Service Representative to Member Service Specialist; Caroline Malocha, from Senior Service Center Representative to Service Center Supervisor; Brittney Molloseau, from Service Center Specialist to Collections Representative; and Rachel Pabian, from Service Center Representative to Member Service Specialist. TBACU also announced Kyle Gorski transitioned from Member Service Officer to Service Center Officer and Eliza Woodhams transitioned from Member Service Representative to Service Center Representative.
