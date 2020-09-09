Hagerty hired Kevin Rabinowitz to lead its Insurance Partners Group. Working under Senior Vice President of North American Markets Jack Butcher, Rabinowitz will be responsible for Hagerty’s industry partnerships. Rabinowitz comes to Hagerty after 10 years at commercial insurance broker Marsh. Most recently he was managing principal, head of placement strategy & carrier engagement, at Integro Insurance Brokers.
Dr. Andrew W. Kaiser joined the staff of Munson Medical Center as a specialist in diagnostic radiology. Dr. Kaiser practices with Grand Traverse Radiologists at Munson Medical Center. He also reads for other hospitals in the Munson Healthcare system. He graduated medical school from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio. He completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.